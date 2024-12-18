USTâ€™s Tacatac rides into UAAP sunset

UST’s Tacatac rides into UAAP sunset

UST's Tacky Tacatac (7) sings the UST hymn for the last time as a Growling Tigress.

MANILA, Philippines — Despite losing in the UAAP finals in her final year, University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigress Tacky Tacatac has no regrets.

UST was unable to defend their UAAP women’s basketball title this season after falling against the National University Lady Bulldogs in three games.

After scoring eight points in Game 1 and going scoreless in Game 2, Tacatac left it all on the floor on Sunday’s 78-73 Game 3 loss.

She finished her collegiate 5-on-5 career with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 4-of-12 from the floor.

An emotional Tacatac, after the game, told Philstar.com that she is happy with how her career went.

“Wala naman. Wala akong regret na naisip. Kasi grateful lang ako kasi nakapag-aral ako sa UST, na-represent ko ang UST sa UAAP. Thankful ako sa challenges na kinaharap ko kasama yung team,” she said.

“Lahat naman [ay best moment for me.] Every year naman, may natututunan ako. Now, highlight ko rin ito. Even na natalo kami against NU, lumaban kami,” she added. “Hindi namin iniwan ang isa’t isa.”

Last year, UST snapped the Lady Bulldogs’ seven-year reign to grab their first championship since 2006.

However, the Sampaloc-based squad was just very dominant right from the get-go, winning all 14 elimination games.

NU then squeaked past the Tigresses in Game 1 after Tacatac missed a game-winning 3-pointer.

The Lady Bulldogs lost by 10 points in Game 2. In the winner-take-all Game 3, they Bulldogs unleashed a furious third quarter run to grab the championship once again.

But while Tacatac will not be part of the Tigresses moving forward, she voiced belief in her team’s bright future.

“Kanina, habang umiiyak sila sa bench. Sinasabihan ko sila na bata pa sila, for ilang years pa silang maglalaro sa UAAP and alam kong babawi sila.”