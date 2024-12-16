^

Sports

Quiambao says he's leaving La Salle to 'pursue NBA dream'

Dino Maragay, Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 16, 2024 | 10:37am
Quiambao says he's leaving La Salle to 'pursue NBA dream'
Kevin Quiambao, now a former La Salle Green Archer.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — Kevin Quiambao’s UAAP career is officially over.

The La Salle superstar on Monday took to social media to announce his departure from the Green Archers to play basketball overseas — his ultimate goal being the NBA.

In a Facebook post, the back-to-back Most Valuable Player awardee thanked the La Salle community and his teammates “for making me a Great Student-Athlete”.

"I can't thank you enough for unwavering support. Thank you for believing in me and pushing me to reach my potential. I am so grateful and blessed to have you guys,” Quiambao wrote.

The Archers came up short in their title defense after falling to University of the Philippines in Game 3 of their Season 87 finals series, 66-62, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

In what turned out to be UAAP swan song, Quiambao finished with 13 points and four rebounds. 

Speaking to reporters after Game 2 last Wednesday, December 11, Quiambao initially kept mum on his future, saying he does not want to think of it yet.

And on Sunday after Game 3, Quiambao had again refrained from baring his plans for the future.

“For now, ayaw ko munang isipin. Pahinga muna talaga ako kasi eight months na akong nagba-basketball, tuloy-tuloy,” he said.

Through three seasons, the 6-foot-7 forward won two consecutive MVP plums and a championship for La Salle in Season 86.

He averaged 16.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game in the elimination round of the Season 87. 

The 23-year-old gunner is set to start a new chapter in his career with the Goyang Sono SkyGunners in the Korean Basketball League.

“With that being said, my college career comes to an end, I will pursue my NBA dream and start my journey by playing professional ball in Goyang Sono SkyGunners and developing my game even more,” he wrote in his social media post.

Even with Quiambao’s departure, the Archers will remain stacked for next season with new additions Mason Amos, Jacob Cortez and Quiambao’s childhood friend Kean Baclaan.

ARCHERS

GREEN ARCHERS

KEVIN QUIAMBAO

LA SALLE

UAAP
