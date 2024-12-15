^

Sports

Maroons exact payback, dethrone Archers for UAAP crown

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 15, 2024 | 8:14pm
Maroons exact payback, dethrone Archers for UAAP crown
UP's Quentin Millora-Brown (42) defends La Salle's Mike Phillips (25) during Game 3 of their UAAP Season 87 men's basketball Finals.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP championship is back in Diliman. 

The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons almost blew a 14-point lead but held on against the La Salle Green Archers in Game 3 Sunday, 66-62, to crown themselves champions of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament 

In front of a record crowd of 25,248 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the Maroons thus won their second championship in four years, as they exacted revenge on their tormentors last season. 

Quentin Millora-Brown spearheaded UP with 14 points, while Francis Lopez and JD Cagulangan had 12 apiece. 

The game went down the wire, with La Salle trailing by just one, 61-60, after a Lian Ramiro layup. 

Francis Lopez, though, hit a 3-pointer from straightaway to grab the four point advantage, 64-60, with 1:12 remaining. 

On the other end, EJ Gollena converted on a layup off a steal to make it a one possession game,62-64, with 46.6 seconds left. 

And in the next possession, Cagulangan missed a jumper, but Gerry Abadiano hauled down the biggest rebound of his life to give the ball back to UP. 

A pair of free throws by Millora-Brown iced the game and kept La Salle at bay, 66-62. 

The Archers had the chance to inch closer, but missed free throws by Gollena with about four seconds left shut the door on the comeback. 

Mike Phillips flexed his might with 18 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 27 minutes. Back-to-back season Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao added 13 markers on 4-of-11 shooting.

BASKETBALL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
