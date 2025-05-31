Magnificent 7 by tankers Garra, Sia

LAOAG CITY, Philippines — A drizzle of rain and a glitter of gold.

At the tail-end of the sweltering summer heat up North came a rare downpour that served as a poetic coronation for NCR tanker Sophia Rose Garra, who netted her seventh gold medal for a splashing sweep as the Big City zeroed in on a runaway title defense in the 2025 Palarong Pambansa yesterday here.

The Ferdinand E. Marcos Memorial Stadium aquatics center enjoyed a cool symphony of the sea as Garra docked nicely in the 50m freestyle with 28.99 seconds for her seventh tiara.

Garra, a 12-year-old prodigy from La Salle-Araneta in Malabon, went 7/7 in her events including two new meet records to tie her teammate Titus Rafael Sia of Xavier School San Juan, also with seven golds and three meet records, as the most bemedaled athlete in the 65th edition of the country’s premier scholastic competition.

Her 50m freestyle conquest sealed NCR’s 100th gold medal (with 65 silvers and 44 bronzes), virtually clinching its 18th straight Palaro overall championship and just awaiting the results of team sports for its total harvest in one of the Games’ most dominant showings.

Calabarzon (39-61-55) and Western Visayas (36-44-44) are still trailing big time at second and third, respectively, with only a few gold medals left at stake in football, softball, sepak takraw, futsal and tennis.

But the Palaro glory belonged to Garra, who stamped a masterclass in the elementary girls’ 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m individual medley, 100m freestyle, 4x50 medley relay, 4x50 freestyle relay then the 50m freestyle.

Sia ruled the 200m free, 100m back, 100m free, 400m free, 50m back, 4x50 medley relay and 4x50 freestyle relay.

They were joined in the honor roll by NCR tankers Patricia Mae Santor (5 golds) and Ryian Belen (4).