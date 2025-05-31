^

Sports

Magnificent 7 by tankers Garra, Sia

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
May 31, 2025 | 12:00am
Magnificent 7 by tankers Garra, Sia
Sophia Rose Garra

LAOAG CITY, Philippines — A drizzle of rain and a glitter of gold.

At the tail-end of the sweltering summer heat up North came a rare downpour that served as a poetic coronation for NCR tanker Sophia Rose Garra, who netted her seventh gold medal for a splashing sweep as the Big City zeroed in on a runaway title defense in the 2025 Palarong Pambansa yesterday here.

The Ferdinand E. Marcos Memorial Stadium aquatics center enjoyed a cool symphony of the sea as Garra docked nicely in the 50m freestyle with 28.99 seconds for her seventh tiara.

Garra, a 12-year-old prodigy from La Salle-Araneta in Malabon, went 7/7 in her events including two new meet records to tie her teammate Titus Rafael Sia of Xavier School San Juan, also with seven golds and three meet records, as the most bemedaled athlete in the 65th edition of the country’s premier scholastic competition.

Her 50m freestyle conquest sealed NCR’s 100th gold medal (with 65 silvers and 44 bronzes), virtually clinching its 18th straight Palaro overall championship and just awaiting the results of team sports for its total harvest in one of the Games’ most dominant showings.

Calabarzon (39-61-55) and Western Visayas (36-44-44) are still trailing big time at second and third, respectively, with only a few gold medals left at stake in football, softball, sepak takraw, futsal and tennis.

But the Palaro glory belonged to Garra, who stamped a masterclass in the elementary girls’ 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m individual medley, 100m freestyle, 4x50 medley relay, 4x50 freestyle relay then the 50m freestyle.

Sia ruled the 200m free, 100m back, 100m free, 400m free, 50m back, 4x50 medley relay and 4x50 freestyle relay.

They were joined in the honor roll by NCR tankers Patricia Mae Santor (5 golds) and Ryian Belen (4).

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Padrigao fires at will as Tigers claw Falcons in FilOil preseason cagefest

Padrigao fires at will as Tigers claw Falcons in FilOil preseason cagefest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Forthsky Padrigao showcased his confidence in shooting 3-point bombs, towing the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers...
Sports
fbtw
Fighting Maroons wax hot from deep, rout Red Warriors

Fighting Maroons wax hot from deep, rout Red Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
University of the Philippines heated up from rainbow country in the second half to blow out the University of the East Red...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino leaves NorthPort in PBA for Korea's Seoul SK Knights

Tolentino leaves NorthPort in PBA for Korea's Seoul SK Knights

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Arvin Tolentino is heading to the Land of the Morning Calm.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys destroy Malaysia to enter SEABA U16 finals

Gilas boys destroy Malaysia to enter SEABA U16 finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys are heading to the championship round of the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers undefeated after...
Sports
fbtw
Caralipio provides needed spark for Converge in win vs Terrafirma

Caralipio provides needed spark for Converge in win vs Terrafirma

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
With Converge trailing big against the Terrafirma Dyip on Wednesday, King Caralipio stepped up and exploded in the second...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas sweeps way to U16 title

Gilas sweeps way to U16 title

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Throwing its full might, Gilas Pilipinas Youth thoroughly dominated Indonesia, 70-40, to cap another perfect title run in...
Sports
fbtw
CSB makes Final 4

CSB makes Final 4

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
St. Benilde overpowered Lyceum of the Philippines U, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12, at the Filoil EcoOil Arena yesterday to reach the...
Sports
fbtw
Belen keeps people guessing

Belen keeps people guessing

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Bella Belen waiting game has been extended to another day.
Sports
fbtw

Poaching out of control?

By Bill Velasco | 1 hour ago
Is poaching of amateur basketball players out of control?
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with