'Pahinga muna': La Salle main man Quiambao mum on future

La Salle's Kevin Quiambao (28) hauls down the rebound during Game 3 of the UAAP Season 87 men's basketball tournament Finals Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

MANILA, Philippines -- Following a tough loss in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball Finals, La Salle superstar Kevin Quiambao is mum on his future plans.

The Green Archers lost the winner-take-all Game 3, 66-62, on Sunday evening.

Quiambao, who won back-to-back UAAP Most Valuable Player awards, said that he will rest in the meantime.

“For me, papahinga muna ako ngayon. I have until this December. Pahinga muna ako this December. And then, I don’t know what’s next. 'Di ko pa alam,” he told reporters.

Since the end of last season, there have been talks about Quiambao turning pro.

The Gilas PIlipinas forward was also previously reported to move to Korea and turn professional.

But for now, the 23-year-old forward is not revealing his plans.

“For now, ayaw ko munang isipin. Pahinga muna talaga ako kasi eight months na akong nagba-basketball, tuloy-tuloy.”

However, he may have left a clue on what the future holds for him.

“I’m so proud of the team. Win or lose, I take the blame on me. Ako may kasalanan. I take ownership sa ginawa and sobrang proud na nakarating kami ng Finals, decider Game 3. It’s a surreal feeling for me. Medyo kinapos pero babawi sila.”

In Game 3, Quiambao finished with just 13 points and four rebounds, as well as a +- of -6 in 30 minutes off the bench.

The numbers are a far cry from his elimination numbers of 16.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and a 1.0 steal per game.

“Sinabi ko lang [sa team,] mahal ko sila lahat. As a leader, wala akong masabi. We fought hard, medyo kinapos lang.”