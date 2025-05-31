Malixi lags behind with 79

MANILA, Philippines — Amateur ace Rianne Malixi struggled big time in the opening salvo of the US Women’s Open, carding a seven-over 79 at the wind-swept Erin Hills Golf Club course Thursday in Wisconsin.

Malixi, 18, the reigning US Women’s Amateur and US Girls’ Junior titlist, was paired with Fil-Japanese defending champion Yuka Saso (74) and world No. 3 Lydia Ko (73) of New Zealand and birdied No. 10 right away.

But things went south pretty quickly as she bogeyed the 12th and double bogeyed the 15th and 17th. She then stumbled with three more bogeys at the front to find herself way below in a tie for 140th.

Filipina Dottie Ardina submitted an 81 for joint 153rd.

Six players – Korea’s A Lim Kim and Jin Hee Im, Japan’s Rio Takeda, Spain’s Julia Lopez Ramirez and the USA’s Yealimi Noh and Angel Yin – shared pole position after firing identical 68s.