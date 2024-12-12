^

Back-to-back MVP Kacey dela Rosa maintains UAAP title remains the ultimate goal

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 12, 2024 | 11:41am
Ateneo's Kacey dela Rosa wins back-to-back UAAP women's basketball MVP Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines -- After being named the back-to-back UAAP Most Valuable Player in the women’s division, Ateneo Blue Eagle Kacey dela Rosa is setting her sights on something bigger next season – the UAAP championship.

Dela Rosa, on Wednesday, was officially awarded the UAAP MVP before Game 2 of the finals between the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses and the National University Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old, 6-foot-tall center voiced joy with what she accomplished, but said that she is not yet satisfied.

“Siyempre ako super happy po kasi nakuha ko yung back-to-back MVP. And siguro hindi pa rin ako satisfied kasi marami pa akong kulang din sa games ko. Kasi naglu-look talaga ako sa team effort. Pero I'm happy naman,” she told reporters at a press conference.

Asked about what she wants to achieve, she said there is only one goal moving forward.

“Isa lang naman yung goal namin nila po coach, yung championship na sayang, hindi namin nakuha this year,” she said.

“Pero yeah, we'll bounce back next year.”

Dela Rosa joined an elite group of back-to-back MVPs that includes former Adamson Lady Falcon Analyn Almazan, National University Lady Bulldog Afril Bernardino and UST’s Grace Irebu.

Still, Ateneo bowed out of the Final Four after suffering a tough loss against the Lady Falcons in the stepladder semifinals.

The Blue Eagles ended their season with an 8-6 record in the eliminations. In all 14 games, the bruising center notched double-doubles.

But dela Rosa stressed that she still wants to see growth in more aspects of her game.

“I think sa pagiging leader sa court and yung decision making. Though kulang pa siya, pero I think nandon na.”

And with the Final Four finish this season with a squad primarily made up of rookies, dela Rosa said that her team will be much better come next year.

“Kasi half ng team namin rookies sila. Siguro yung positive dun na alam na nila paano maglaro here sa UAAP, sa Philippines. So I think mas nakaka-adjust sila next year.”

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
