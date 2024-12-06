P12-million Presidential Gold Cup horserace slated Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — The most awaited event of the year by the bayang karerista is coming on Sunday, December 8, at the Metro Manila Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas.

The Philippine Racing Commission, celebrating its 50th anniversary, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, celebrating its 90th anniversary have joined forces in bringing the P12-million 2024 Presidential Gold Cup, the biggest purse in Philippine horseracing history.

With 13 equally talented runners fielded by the biggest stables and ridden by the best jockeys of the land vying for the top prize of P7.2-million, this year's PGC to be run at the lung-busting distance of 2000 meters will be a race every horseracing afficionado must watch.

The horseowners have even placed substantial seed bets (minimum of P12,000 each) in the Win betting pool which will make the race even more interesting for the bettors.

For their part, the host club has even provided busses to bring the karerista from Manila to the venue.

"The Presidential Gold Cup is the pinnacle of each calendar year in horseracing and our long time partnership with the PCSO has made it possible to elevate the event to further heights by providing the biggest prize money in local horseracing history," said Philracom chairman Reli de Leon.

"The bayang karerista is enjoined to witness the event this coming Sunday. I hope to see you at the races,” he added.