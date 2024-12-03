Pampanga eyes 2-0 lead over Quezon in MPBL Finals

Brandon Ramirez (in dark jersey) hopes to shine again for Pampanga in Game 2.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Pampanga Giant Lanterns seek a repeat over the Quezon Huskers in Game 2 of the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 6th Season National Finals starting at 7 p.m. (11 p.m. in Manila) at the Al Nasr Sports Club Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall here.

Fielding a taller, stronger roster, North Division and reigning national champion Pampanga handily won Game 1, 88-71, on Sunday as it asserted its superiority over South Division titlist Quezon.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Justine Baltazar will again banner the Giant Lanterns' bid to become the league's first back-to-back winner.

Baltazar, who posted 24 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the series opener, will be supported by MPBL All-Star Archie Concepcion, MJ Garcia, Brandon Ramirez and Kurt Reyson, who'll be playing longer following the one-game suspension slapped on Encho Serrano for hitting Quezon star LJay Gonzales with an elbow to the jaw.

Dedicating the game to his beloved father who recently passed away, Ramirez contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds and promised another solid performance.

Gonzales has been cleared for Game 2 and will spearhead the Huskers' attempt to level the best-of-five series marking a milestone in local basketball being the first championship games played on foreign soil.

Backing up Gonzales are Judel Fuentes, Ximone Sandagon, Jason Opiso, Mon Abundo and Rodel Gravera, the surprise top scorer for the Huskers in Game One with 20, built on five triples.

Still hurting, former MPBL MVP Gab Banal will again missed Game Two, compounding Coach Eric Gonzales' firepower woes.

Game 3 will be held on December 7 at the Bren Z. Guiao Sports Complex in San Fernando, Pampanga.

If necessary, Game 4 will be December 10 at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City. Game 5 will return to San Fernando if the series goes the full route.

Already enjoying the backing of Kapampangans in the United Arab Emirates, the Giant Lanterns have brought in hundreds of fans and supporters from local government units as Pampanga Coach Gov. Dennis Pineda is determined to turn the Hamdan Indoor Hall into the Giant Lanterns' home court.