^

Sports

Pampanga eyes 2-0 lead over Quezon in MPBL Finals

Philstar.com
December 3, 2024 | 5:22pm
Pampanga eyes 2-0 lead over Quezon in MPBL Finals
Brandon Ramirez (in dark jersey) hopes to shine again for Pampanga in Game 2.
MPBL

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Pampanga Giant Lanterns seek a repeat over the Quezon Huskers in Game 2 of the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 6th Season National Finals starting at 7 p.m. (11 p.m. in Manila) at the Al Nasr Sports Club Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall here.

Fielding a taller, stronger roster, North Division and reigning national champion Pampanga handily won Game 1, 88-71, on Sunday as it asserted its superiority over South Division titlist Quezon.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Justine Baltazar will again banner the Giant Lanterns' bid to become the league's first back-to-back winner.

Baltazar, who posted 24 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the series opener, will be supported by MPBL All-Star Archie Concepcion, MJ Garcia, Brandon Ramirez and Kurt Reyson, who'll be playing longer following the one-game suspension slapped on Encho Serrano for hitting Quezon star LJay Gonzales with an elbow to the jaw.

Dedicating the game to his beloved father who recently passed away, Ramirez contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds and promised another solid performance.

Gonzales has been cleared for Game 2 and will spearhead the Huskers' attempt to level the best-of-five series marking a milestone in local basketball being the first championship games played on foreign soil.

Backing up Gonzales are Judel Fuentes, Ximone Sandagon, Jason Opiso, Mon Abundo and Rodel Gravera, the surprise top scorer for the Huskers in Game One with 20, built on five triples.

Still hurting, former MPBL MVP Gab Banal will again missed Game Two, compounding Coach Eric Gonzales' firepower woes.

Game 3 will be held on December 7 at the Bren Z. Guiao Sports Complex in San Fernando, Pampanga.

If necessary, Game 4 will be December 10 at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City. Game 5 will return to San Fernando if the series goes the full route.

Already enjoying the backing of Kapampangans in the United Arab Emirates, the Giant Lanterns have brought in hundreds of fans and supporters from local government units as Pampanga Coach Gov. Dennis Pineda is determined to turn the Hamdan Indoor Hall into the Giant Lanterns' home court.

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Giant Lanterns draw first blood

18 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns asserted their might and breezed to an 88-71 victory over the Quezon Huskers in Game 1 of their MPBL Sixth Season National Finals at the Al Nasr Club’s Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Cup: Hawks in, Lakers out

NBA Cup: Hawks in, Lakers out

2 days ago
De’Andre Hunter scored 23 points off the bench as the Atlanta Hawks beat league-leading Cleveland again on to advance...
Sports
fbtw
Capital1 too hot for Nxled

Capital1 too hot for Nxled

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Capital1 Solar needed a massive second-set fightback to snare a 21-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 victory over Nxled yesterday for...
Sports
fbtw
Road Warriors redeem selves from huge loss

Road Warriors redeem selves from huge loss

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Robert Bolick and NLEX went on full bounce-back mode on the road to quickly atone for their opening-game meltdown.
Sports
fbtw
Stampede kills at least 56 at Guinea football match

Stampede kills at least 56 at Guinea football match

7 hours ago
A stampede at a football match dedicated to Guinea's junta chief killed at least 56 people, the government said Monday (Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

April 28, 2023 - 11:27am
The creation of public libraries and improvement of existing ones all over the country, including those in public schools,...
Sports
fbtw
Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

March 17, 2023 - 10:43am
Students may find themselves not worrying about paying off their loans immediately in times of calamities if a bill authorizing...
Sports
fbtw
Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

By Cristina Chi | February 3, 2023 - 6:48pm
Filipinos have increasingly developed aspirations to study overseas — and eventually work there — despite the...
Sports
fbtw
New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

February 3, 2023 - 2:40pm
Newly-elected Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) President Sy Bryan D. Lato will push for initiatives and collaborations...
Sports
fbtw
UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

January 13, 2023 - 1:52pm
For having produced outstanding figures in literature, arts, and culture, the Varsitarian has an entry in the Cultural Center...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with