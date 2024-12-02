Bautista outworks Sampaga to clinch PBF light-fly belt in 'Blow-By-Blow'

Roderek Bautista (right) scores against Arvin John Sampaga in their title fight held Sunday during Manny Pacquiao’s Blow-By-Blow in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Roderek Bautista brawled his way to a points decision win over Arvin John Sampaga for the Philippine Boxing Federation light-flyweight strap in the main event of Sunday night’s Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow at the Ramon Magsaysay Covered Court in Quezon City.

It was another successful staging by Blow-By-Blow, the country’s one and only boxing program on television, as Filipino boxers and their handlers were treated to a day of intense ring action presented by Ginebra San Miguel.

In one of the featured bouts of the day, Ar-Ar Andales stunned former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto.

Andales, fighting out of SanMan Boxing of General Santos City and Quibors Boxing, even floored Cuarto en route to earning scores of 97-92 (twice) and 98-91.

Blow-By-Blow, which was revived by Pacquiao himself two years ago, is seen every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Cignal’s One Sports channel.

“I am delighted that Philippine boxing became witness to another day of quality fights,” Pacquiao said from Dubai when briefed later on by Blow-By-Blow executives Marife Barrera and Len Tomas.