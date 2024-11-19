Thailand ekes out win vs Myanmar; Vietnam crushes Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines — Back home in Thailand, 18-year-old Arriya Saetoen is currently in search of a scholarship that will allow her to get into university.

After the results of last Monday evening’s (November 18) 2-1 triumph over hard-fighting Myanmar, Arriya has put Thailand two steps closer to winning the first ever AFF Women’s Futsal Championship trophy following her assist to Sangrawee Meekham and her match-winning goal.

The game had all the makings of a repeat of Thailand’s grind-it-out match against Indonesia in the tournament opener, when the Thais scored a goal with under five minutes to play that sailed in following a deflection.

If fans and football observers came into the game thinking it would be a blowout win for Thailand after their 7-0 masterclass over the Philippines, they were sadly mistaken. Myanmar’s defense was resolute and steadfast with goalkeeper Chaw Sandi Aung’s disregard for her safety.

Thailand teed off on Myanmar’s goal with an incredible barrage, but Aung’s heroics and the post as well as the crossbar kept the latter in the game.

Coach Sarupong Plyouwong’s squad found their breakthrough when Arriya found Meekham for a close-range shot that breached Myanmar’s defense, 1-0, at the 17:21 mark of the second half.

Myanmar was not without its chances, as Yun Me Me Lwin’s spectacular free kick from the right hand side escaped Thailand keeper Sasiprapha Suksen, which leveled the match at the 6:19 mark.

A little over a minute later, Arriya scored after Jenjira Bubpha found her following a right corner kick.

Instead of folding with time running out, Myanmar fought back and had several chances to draw level, including a last-second header by Nang Sem Brim that sailed over Thailand’s goal right before the final buzzer.

Plyouwong praised Arriya’s performance. Thailand’s head coach kept her in the game for the final six-plus minutes as he noted her bravery and tactical nous that kept his charges moving forward.

“She is a talented player,” Plyouwong said through an interpreter. “I noted her courageousness and her ability to move from defense to offense while understanding the flow of the game.”

Arriya was at a loss for words after her game-winning goal. “All I want is for Thailand to win. A match-winning goal is a bonus.”

Thailand’s win gave the squad nine points — three wins in three matches — and vaulted them to the top of the five-nation tournament. The Thais are into the semifinals with only one more match to play against second-running Vietnam.

For her part, Myanmar’s valiant keeper Aung was rewarded by the AFF Match Commissioner Vo Huy the Player of the Match award. As touched as she was — with her teammates applauding her on — Aung succinctly out, “It is a nice honor, but I would want Myanmar to win the match more.”

Myanmar moved up to third place with a 0-1-2 slate following an opening-day 2-2 draw with the Philippines, a 4-2 loss to Vietnam, and this defeat to Thailand. Burmese head coach Htay Myint’s charges with a minus-three in goal difference. They are ahead of idle Philippines with a minus-seven in goal difference. Indonesia is last with no points after two losses.

Nguyen Dinh Hoang’s Vietnam side found their stride in the first match of the day as they bombarded Indonesia from the opening buzzer.

Indonesia’s keeper Sella Saldila Agustin was unable to deflect Nguyen Phuong Anh’s powerful close range blast and mistakenly parried the ball in for a goal with only 55 seconds in the first half gone by.

In the 15th minute, Tran Thi Thu Xuan found Bui Thi Trang for the second goal. Trang added to her tally with another goal in the 14th minute with a spectacular one-touch volley following Trin Nguyen Thanh Hang’s cross from the right.

Bien Thi Thang scored from another cross in the ninth minute to hand Vietnam a massive 4-0 advantage.

Indonesia’s choking press in the second half had Vietnam on the defensive as they had numerous opportunities to chip away at the lead. With time running out, Indonesia sent Fitri Sundari to replace Agustin as a field player, but Vietnam held on.

Vietnam scored an empty net goal that sucked the life out of Indonesia’s offense for a 5-0 triumph.