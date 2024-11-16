^

Hollis-Jefferson back for TNT in quest for PBA Commissioner's Cup title

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
November 16, 2024 | 2:53pm
TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson holds the championship trophy aloft as the Tropang Giga celebrate their fi rst PBA Governors’ Cup title at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last night.
Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — TNT is making a run at PBA Commissioner’s Cup glory with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson back in tow after spearhearding the Tropang Giga's  Governors’ Cup title retention.

“We just won a championship with him and the chemistry’s already there,” Reyes said during his launch as brand ambassador of the fantasy sports platform Daily Fantasy Saturday.

“When we analyzed it, I thought we would have our best chances of winning (with RHJ)."

Hollis-Jefferson, a two-time Best Import winner, will return to the Tropang Giga camp on December 1, in time for their maiden assignment in the mid-season Commissioner’s Cup.

Reyes said the Tropang Giga initially considered a taller reinforcement for the tournament without height restrictions but ultimately went for the do-it-all RHJ.

“If we can find a really good 6-10, 6-11 guy then we’ll definitely consider him. But for now, with the options that we’ve seen, we have some really good 6-8, 6-9 prospects, but kung ganoong height din lang, we’ll go with Rondae.”

With a large target on the Tropang Giga’s back, Reyes expects a rough road to the Commissioner’s Cup crown.

“Very, very tough, we all already see the teams beefing…If the Governors’ Cup is difficult, I find the Commissioner’s Cup doubly, if not 10 times more difficult,” he said.

The 10-time PBA champion coach said he’s honored to be the new face of Daily Fantasy.

“I’m honored this late in my career to have a company and a brand like Daily Fantasy to basically acknowledge my contribution and my value to Philippine basketball,” said Reyes, who went head-to-head with coach Justin Perez of United by The Game in an epic fantasy basketball showdown to celebrate the launch at SM Southmall's Events Hall.

“I think it’s a nice feather in my cap but more than that, it really gives inspiration to coaches in the Philippines, something to aspire for,” he added.

