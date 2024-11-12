Plana banners past champs eyeing title repeat inÂ Southwoods Chairman's Cup

^

Plana banners past champs eyeing title repeat in Southwoods Chairman's Cup

November 12, 2024 | 12:25pm
Jun Jun Plana
Andy Zapata

MANILA, Philippines — Nine of the 15 champions from last year's Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup are set to return for a shot at back-to-back titles, promising intense competition across various categories.

The Manila Southwoods’ flagship tournament kicks off Wednesday, November 14, at the Legends and Masters courses and introduces an exciting new format to elevate the challenge.

Several key players are seeking repeat victories, including men's low gross champion Jun Plana, seniors’ low gross winner Marty Ilagan, and other category champions like Claudine Garcia (Ladies I), Allan Yap (Men’s 2), Richie Santos (Men’s 3), Gerald Castillo (Men’s 4), Fred dela Cruz (Seniors 1), Oscar Lactao (Seniors 3) and Ayel Reyes (Sponsors/Guests).

With a field of 500 golfers, competition will be fierce across divisions, which include categories like Ladies II and III, Seniors II and IV, Men’s 1 and Ladies low gross.

The three-day tournament, concluding on November 16, will adopt a two-person, member-member team format with aggregate scoring. Participants can sign up with a partner, or join solo to be paired by the tournament committee if needed. The format change is expected to bring an engaging twist to the event backed by Platinum sponsors Atlas Circuits Inc., Leads Agri/Malveda Propertiex & Dev’t. Corp, San Miguel Corp. and Turf Company.

In keeping with tradition, players will compete in an 18-hole round under the Modified Stableford Points system, with handicaps applied. To keep the game flowing smoothly, players must pick up their ball after a net bogey, reducing delays on the course.

Hole-in-one prizes this year are especially enticing, including a Mitsubishi XForce GLS 1.5G from MMPC and Alpine Motors Corp., a Toyota Raize 1.2E CVT 2025 from Toyota Silang, Cavite, and a seven-night Mexican Riviera cruise for two with round-trip airfare between Manila and Los Angeles, courtesy of RCI and Baron Travel. If no player scores a hole-in-one, these prizes will be raffled off.

Other sponsors like Ogawa, Time Golf Corp., MF Electric Golf Carts, Hyundai Motors Philippines, Global Matrix Concept Group, and Gamboa and Sons Inc. (Gransportivo) are offering exclusive prizes for aces.

The event, renowned for its camaraderie and competitive spirit, is supported by year-round and hole-in-one sponsors Mitsubishi Motors Phil. Co and Alpine Motors Corp., Toyota Silang, Cavite, and Royal Carribean Int’l and Baron Travel.

Also putting up exclusive prizes for aces are Ogawa, Time Golf Corp. (K&G), MF Electric Golf Carts, Hyundai Motors Phils. Inc., Global Matrix Concept Group Inc., Gamboa and Sons Inc. (Gransportivo), Isla LPG Corp. (Solane) and J-Ten Sports Inc.

Making up the Gold sponsors list are Abomar Equipment Sales, Corp., Agrexplore Corp., Coca Cola Bottlers Phils. Inc., Rep. Roy Loyola and Mayor Dahlia Loyola (City of Carmona), Dexterton Corp. and Mayor Dennis Hain (City of Cabuyao); while Aqua Terra Integrated Solutions Inc., Asia Global Material Handling Inc., Centro Manufacturing Corp., Rep. Ding Tanjuatco III, Federal Land NRE Global Inc., Januarius Holdings Inc., Le Chef, MRT Dev’t. Corp., Prestige Golf Access and Clubshares Inc. and The Manor at CJH/The Forest Lodge at CJH are the Silver sponsors.

The Bronze supporters include Abagatan Ti Manila Hotel & Events Place, Arcridge Construction, AVC Chemical. Corp., BDO Unibank, Bushnell Golf/Transview, Robin Jeon, Camp John Hay Golf Club, Capital 1 Solar Energy, Castillo, Laman, Tan, Pantaleon, San Jose Law Office, Club Leisure Management Corp., Dadjniel Turf Inc., Escala Tagaytay, Federal Maintenance & Management Inc., Forest Hills Golf & Country Club, G&W Clubshares, GG&A Clubshares, Golforce Inc., Hydrotech Irrigation & Gen. Services;

Kares Int’l. Commodities Manpower, LJ Industrial Fabrication Inc., Maguyam Logistics Supply Inc., Mejore Contract Services Inc., P.A. Properties, PBR Law Offices, Peekup Philippines, Peoples General Insurance Corp., PMS Primepower Network Inc., Polylite Industrial Corp., RFM Corp., Robin Jeong, Sherwood Hills Golf Club, Smart Probe, Snackwell Foods Corp., Time Cargo Logistics Corp., Tesco Technology Exports Services Corp., Triframe Inc., Universal Robina Corp. and Warbird Security & Investigation Agency Inc.

Sequential tee times will be used for the first two days, while the final day of competition on November 16 will feature a shotgun start.

