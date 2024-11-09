UE to appeal looming suspension on Momowei

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the East Red Warriors will appeal the one-game suspension expected to be handed to big man Precious Momowei, head coach Jack Santiago said.

Momowei is expected to be slapped with a one-game ban after being ejected from UE’s 67-76 loss to the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers in their UAAP Season 87 clash on Saturday.

The center was involved in two separate instances during the game that left two players bloodied.

In the first half, UST’s Mo Tounkara drove to the basket and tried to get a shot over Momowei. However, the former dropped to the floor and left him bloodied.

WATCH: UST’s Mo Tounkara goes back to the locker room after being left bloodied in the second quarter. UE’s Precious Momowei is called for the flagrant foul penalty 1. UST leads, 35-14 with about five minutes to go in the first half. @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/syMmMCW79c — Ralph Edwin Villanueva (@_ralphedwin) November 9, 2024

Momowei was slapped with an unsportsmanlike foul, and Tounkara had to go to the locker room. He would later return to the court in the third quarter.

Come the fourth quarter, Momowei drove to the bucket for a layup. Later on, he seemingly unintentionally dropped his elbow, but it hit the face of Gelo Crisostomo.

Crisostomo then collapsed on the floor and had blood gushing out of his eyebrow.

Gelo Crisostomo is down and bleeding after an accidental elbow from Precious Momowei.



Momowei whistled for his second unsportsmanlike and has been ejected, much to the uproar of the UE crowd.



UST leads UE, 67-55, in #UAAPSeason87 @PhilippineStar @StarSportsHub pic.twitter.com/VNjSOlDCtj — John Bryan Ulanday (@bryanulanday) November 9, 2024

Momowei was then disqualified from the game, which means he will be suspended for a game. He will also be ineligible for individual awards by season’s end.

After the game, Santiago confirmed that the school will submit an appeal to the UAAP.

“The school will write a letter regarding Momowei but of course, we don’t know the final decision yet,” he told reporters.

“We’re not really new to this situation. Last year, we also faced Ateneo without an import and the good thing we saw earlier was we saw other players step up,” he added.

Momowei, for his part, said that he is hopeful that the appeal will be accepted as he stressed that the hits were unintentional.

“I was going for a layup. Honestly, when I was... and-one. I think like… I must have dropped my elbow. I don't know where it was. Unintentional,” he said.

After the game, Momowei actually went to the Tigers’ locker room to apologize. The UST squad seemingly accepted the apology and clapped after the gesture, as they even made jokes with the UE big man on his way out of the room.

WATCH: UE's Precious Momowei went to the UST Growling Tigers' locker room to apologize after the game. Momowei was ejected from the game after incurring two unsportsmanlike fouls that left Mo Tounkara and Gelo Crisostomo bloodied. @PhilstarNews @StarSportsHub pic.twitter.com/tjOmXGSdBs — Brent Sagre (@brentrchmnd) November 9, 2024

UE is now holding a 6-6 win-loss record. The squad lost four of five games in the second round.

The next game for the Red Warriors will be against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. -- With reports from Brent Sagre, intern