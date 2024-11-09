^

Sports

UE to appeal looming suspension on Momowei

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 9, 2024 | 10:37pm
UE to appeal looming suspension on Momowei
UE's Precious Momowei (35)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the East Red Warriors will appeal the one-game suspension expected to be handed to big man Precious Momowei, head coach Jack Santiago said.

Momowei is expected to be slapped with a one-game ban after being ejected from UE’s 67-76 loss to the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers in their UAAP Season 87 clash on Saturday.

The center was involved in two separate instances during the game that left two players bloodied.

In the first half, UST’s Mo Tounkara drove to the basket and tried to get a shot over Momowei. However, the former dropped to the floor and left him bloodied.

Momowei was slapped with an unsportsmanlike foul, and Tounkara had to go to the locker room. He would later return to the court in the third quarter.

Come the fourth quarter, Momowei drove to the bucket for a layup. Later on, he seemingly unintentionally dropped his elbow, but it hit the face of Gelo Crisostomo.

Crisostomo then collapsed on the floor and had blood gushing out of his eyebrow.

Momowei was then disqualified from the game, which means he will be suspended for a game. He will also be ineligible for individual awards by season’s end.

After the game, Santiago confirmed that the school will submit an appeal to the UAAP.

“The school will write a letter regarding Momowei but of course, we don’t know the final decision yet,” he told reporters.

“We’re not really new to this situation. Last year, we also faced Ateneo without an import and the good thing we saw earlier was we saw other players step up,” he added.

Momowei, for his part, said that he is hopeful that the appeal will be accepted as he stressed that the hits were unintentional.

“I was going for a layup. Honestly, when I was... and-one. I think like… I must have dropped my elbow. I don't know where it was. Unintentional,” he said.

After the game, Momowei actually went to the Tigers’ locker room to apologize. The UST squad seemingly accepted the apology and clapped after the gesture, as they even made jokes with the UE big man on his way out of the room.

UE is now holding a 6-6 win-loss record. The squad lost four of five games in the second round. 

The next game for the Red Warriors will be against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. -- With reports from Brent Sagre, intern

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tropang Giga dispose of Gin Kings to repeat as PBA Governors' Cup champs

Tropang Giga dispose of Gin Kings to repeat as PBA Governors' Cup champs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Back-to-back.
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles complete UAAP women's basketball semis cast

Blue Eagles complete UAAP women's basketball semis cast

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The Final Four has been set.
Sports
fbtw
Delos Santos rallies, revives hopes in Taiheiyo Masters

Delos Santos rallies, revives hopes in Taiheiyo Masters

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Justin delos Santos transformed what seemed destined to be a middling round into a thrilling rally, reigniting his title hopes...
Sports
fbtw
Japan's Sasaki set to follow Ohtani with move to MLB

Japan's Sasaki set to follow Ohtani with move to MLB

7 hours ago
Hotly tipped Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki was on Saturday given the green light to follow in the footsteps of Shohei Ohtani...
Sports
fbtw
TNT braces for &lsquo;big Ginebra fightback&rsquo;

TNT braces for ‘big Ginebra fightback’

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
One win away from repeating as PBA Govenors’ Cup champions, the TNT Tropang Giga expect Barangay Ginebra to “play...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hoey fades despite calmer conditions, but rebounds to save 70

Hoey fades despite calmer conditions, but rebounds to save 70

By Jan Veran | 11 hours ago
Rico Hoey’s tournament took a dramatic turn at the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, Mexico, as the golfer...
Sports
fbtw
Yankees keep Boone as manager for 2025 MLB season

Yankees keep Boone as manager for 2025 MLB season

11 hours ago
Aaron Boone will return as manager of the New York Yankees in 2025 for his eighth season after guiding the team to the World...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff sets up decider with Zheng at WTA Finals

Gauff sets up decider with Zheng at WTA Finals

13 hours ago
World No. 3 Coco Gauff and No. 7 Zheng Qinwen will square off in the championship match of the WTA Finals in Riyadh after...
Sports
fbtw
Mission accomplished

Mission accomplished

By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
As if mirroring its conquest in their previous Last Dance clash, TNT hit rival Barangay Ginebra with the kill shot in Game...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with