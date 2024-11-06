^

Bulldogs stand ground vs Tigers for 2nd straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 8:53pm
NU's Jake Figueroa (20)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Make it two in a row for the National University Bulldogs.

NU came from 13 points down and stunned the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, 67-62, in their UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball clash Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

After struggling to win games in the season, the Bulldogs, who recently shocked the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, are now suddenly pumping life back into their Final Four hopes.

Jolo Manansala spearheaded NU with 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists. PJ Palacielo added 15, while Jake Figueroa chipped in 13, with seven coming in the fourth quarter.

UST led by 13 points, 51-38, in the third quarter after back-to-back 3-pointers by Amiel Acido and Nic Cabanero.

The Sampaloc-based squad, however, bit back and unleashed a 16-4 run capped to cut the lead to one, 55-54.

Cabañero halted the blitz with a trey, 58-54, with 6:34 remaining, but Palacielo, Manansala and Figueroa teamed up to help NU take a commanding 64-58 advantage with 4:37 to go.

A Paranada 3-pointer and a split from the line by Mo Tounkara made it a one-possession contest, 62-64, with 2:28 left, but UST failed to connect on potentially game-tying and game-leading shots.

With the game winding down, Christian Manaytay turned the ball over, giving NU the chance to extend the lead.

A split from the line by Reinhard Jumamoy made it a three-point NU lead, 65-62, with 20.3 seconds to go. In the next possession, Cabanero rushed to the bucket and missed a layup, and Tounkara missed a putback of his own that would have inched them closer.

Lenard Santiago’s free throws with 12.8 seconds left iced the game and completed NU’s comeback.

With two games remaining in the eliminations, the Bulldogs rose to 4-8, while the fourth-seeded UST dropped to 5-7.

UST will try to recover as they face the University of the East Red Warriors on Saturday, while NU will try to continue rolling against the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Sunday.

Both games will be at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

BASKETBALL

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP

UST GROWLING TIGERS
