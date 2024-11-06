Bulldogs laser-focused on strong finish

The Bulldogs scored the biggest upset thus far this season with a win against second-placer University of the Philippines, 67-47, last Sunday, November 3, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavillion.

MANILA, Philippines – National University Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa has been urging his team to finish their UAAP Season 87 campaign strong despite being undermanned since the beginning.

Napa emphasized having the right mindset for the Bulldogs to end their season on a high note, without expecting to make the Final Four.

“Hindi na namin iniisip kung papasok pa kami or whatever. Ang sinabi ko lang, pakiusap ko lang sa kanila is tapusin namin nang maganda ‘yung season. Ayoko nang…dagdag pressure kumbaga na kailangan habulin namin nang habulin ‘yung Final Four,” Napa said.

Despite being undermanned, the tactician pushed his players to keep competing.

“We’re undermanned eh…pero as long as we compete pa rin, ‘yun ‘yung importante doon. Then sinabi ko naman sa kanila talaga, let’s finish strong this season,” he said.

“Yun ‘yung mindset muna namin, basta ginawa namin nang tama. Yung result…at least ginawa namin nang tama, ‘yung game plan namin, nakuha namin ‘yung W,” Napa added.

The Bulldogs had a stellar performance from both the offensive and the defensive sides. They sank 25 of their 57 shots from the field, including 7-of-17 from the 3-point territory.

UP, meanwhile, was forced to make just 17 of their 65 field goal attempts.

“Talagang coming into this game, at least, finally ‘yung mga shooters namin kumonnect. So ‘yun ‘yung very important for us, na talagang kumonnect ‘yung nasa labas. Then yung gameplan namin nung defense, whatever it is, nagawa nila nang tama,” Napa said.

“Almost one week nang masakit sa ulo, pero kahit papaano nagbunga naman ‘yung pasakit sa ulo nila kumbaga,” he added.

NU rose to 3-8 after the potential season-saving victory, while the Fighting Maroons dropped to 9-2, putting their twice-to-beat dreams on hold for now.

The Bulldogs will look to pull off a second straight win when they face the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena. — Brent Sagre, intern