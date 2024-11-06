^

Sports

Bulldogs laser-focused on strong finish

Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 3:36pm
Bulldogs laser-focused on strong finish
The Bulldogs scored the biggest upset thus far this season with a win against second-placer University of the Philippines, 67-47, last Sunday, November 3, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavillion.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – National University Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa has been urging his team to finish their UAAP Season 87 campaign strong despite being undermanned since the beginning.

The Bulldogs scored the biggest upset thus far this season with a win against second-placer University of the Philippines, 67-47, last Sunday, November 3, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavillion. 

Napa emphasized having the right mindset for the Bulldogs to end their season on a high note, without expecting to make the Final Four. 

“Hindi na namin iniisip kung papasok pa kami or whatever. Ang sinabi ko lang, pakiusap ko lang sa kanila is tapusin namin nang maganda ‘yung season. Ayoko nang…dagdag pressure kumbaga na kailangan habulin namin nang habulin ‘yung Final Four,” Napa said. 

Despite being undermanned, the tactician pushed his players to keep competing.

“We’re undermanned eh…pero as long as we compete pa rin, ‘yun ‘yung importante doon. Then sinabi ko naman sa kanila talaga, let’s finish strong this season,” he said.

“Yun ‘yung mindset muna namin, basta ginawa namin nang tama. Yung result…at least ginawa namin nang tama, ‘yung game plan namin, nakuha namin ‘yung W,” Napa added.

The Bulldogs had a stellar performance from both the offensive and the defensive sides. They sank 25 of their 57 shots from the field, including 7-of-17 from the 3-point territory.

UP, meanwhile, was forced to make just 17 of their 65 field goal attempts.

“Talagang coming into this game, at least, finally ‘yung mga shooters namin kumonnect. So ‘yun ‘yung very important for us, na talagang kumonnect ‘yung nasa labas. Then yung gameplan namin nung defense, whatever it is, nagawa nila nang tama,” Napa said.

“Almost one week nang masakit sa ulo, pero kahit papaano nagbunga naman ‘yung pasakit sa ulo nila kumbaga,” he added.

NU rose to 3-8 after the potential season-saving victory, while the Fighting Maroons dropped to 9-2, putting their twice-to-beat dreams on hold for now.

The Bulldogs will look to pull off a second straight win when they face the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena. — Brent Sagre, intern

vuukle comment

BULLDOGS

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers begin push for No. 1 seed

Archers begin push for No. 1 seed

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Reigning champion La Salle presses up bid for a top-seed finish while three more teams scramble for positions in the crucial...
Sports
fbtw
Amos sizzles from deep as Archers enter in PGFlex Invitational semis

Amos sizzles from deep as Archers enter in PGFlex Invitational semis

1 day ago
Mason Amos buried five triples and helped power La Salle to an 82-71 win over University of the Philippines and into the semis...
Sports
fbtw
Back to zero

Back to zero

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
The PBA Governors’ Cup Finals is virtually back to zero with defending champion TNT and tough-as-nails challenger Barangay...
Sports
fbtw
TNT, Ginebra break deadlock

TNT, Ginebra break deadlock

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
After going through peaks and valleys over four grueling games, holder TNT and challenger Barangay Ginebra proceed to today’s...
Sports
fbtw
Para Games slated Nov. 11-14 at Rizal Memorial

Para Games slated Nov. 11-14 at Rizal Memorial

1 day ago
After being shelved for five years, the Philippine National Para Games returns with over 900 participants taking centerstage...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagdanganan, Ardina, Guce seek LPGA breakthrough in Hawaiis

Pagdanganan, Ardina, Guce seek LPGA breakthrough in Hawaiis

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan aims to make a powerful statement as she resumes her LPGA campaign in the Lotte Championship, which begins...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Archers rally to nip Lady Tamaraws

Lady Archers rally to nip Lady Tamaraws

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The La Salle Lady Archers came stormed back and stunned the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, 64-60, to keep their UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Chua splashes way to more swimming World Cup slots

Chua splashes way to more swimming World Cup slots

5 hours ago
The Philippine Aquatics Inc. hailed the national team’s decent showing at the prestigious World Aquatics-sanctioned...
Sports
fbtw
Talent, toil and pleasing Kim bring North Korea women's football glory

Talent, toil and pleasing Kim bring North Korea women's football glory

5 hours ago
Talent, discipline and a desire to please leader Kim Jong Un have helped propel North Korea's youth footballers to two Women's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with