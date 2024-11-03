^

Sports

Bulldogs devour Maroons in UAAP Season 87's biggest upset

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 3, 2024 | 6:30pm
Bulldogs devour Maroons in UAAP Season 87's biggest upset
NU's Patrick Yu (12)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- It's a massive upset in Espana.

The National University Bulldogs mauled the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 67-47, in their UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball clash Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.

NU capitalized on a rare cold shooting outing and 29 turnovers by UP to register the biggest upset thus far this season.

Patrick Yu spearheaded the Bulldogs with 17 points built on five 3-pointers to go with two assists and a rebound. Jake Figueroa added 11 markers.

The Sampaloc-based squad started the game waxing hot, going up by 16 points early, 20-4.

It was more of the same in the second quarter, with NU holding a 34-20 advantage at the half.

The Fighting Maroons are known as a third quarter team, erasing huge deficits in the period. But that did not happen this time around, as the Bulldogs kept their foot on the gas and hiked the lead to 24, 55-31, as Yu dialed in shots from way beyond.

The NU lead grew to as much as 27 points, 62-35, as the Bulldogs quelled a late rally by UP to grab the surprising victory.

“As long as we compete pa rin, yun naman ang importante doon. Sinabi ko sa kanila talaga na let’s finish strong this season. Yun ang mindset muna namin. Basta ginawa namin nang tama, yung result, nakuha namin yung W,” NU head coach Jeff Napa told reporters.

“Hindi na namin iniisip kung papasok ba kami, whatsoever. Ang pakiusap ko lang sa kanila, tapusin namin nang maganda ang season,” he added.

PJ Palacielo added nine markers, while Lenard Santiago chipped in eight. 

Aldous Torculas paced UP with 13 points, but he played just 10 minutes. 

The Fighting Maroons shot just 17-of-65 from the field, including 4-of-29 from 3-point territory, compared to NU’s 25-of-57 clip. 

NU rose to 3-8 after the potential season-saving victory, while the Fighting Maroons dropped to 9-2, putting their twice-to-beat dreams on hold for now.

The Bulldogs will try to make it two in a row against the fourth-seeded UST Growling Tigers at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UP, on the other hand, will take on La Salle next Sunday in a rematch of last season’s finals.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine paddlers create ripples with 4 golds

Philippine paddlers create ripples with 4 golds

1 day ago
Philippine paddlers struck a gold mine on the second day of the ICF Dragon Boat World Championships yesterday, carting away...
Sports
fbtw
Kings avoid nightmare

Kings avoid nightmare

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
And as they finally escaped the claws of tormentor TNT, 85-73, the Gin Kings pulled one back in the PBA Governors’ Cup...
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s Tolentino for Panlilio, Canlas in POC elections

It’s Tolentino for Panlilio, Canlas in POC elections

1 day ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio and surfing federation chief Dr. Jose Raul Canlas stressed their commitment...
Sports
fbtw
LPGT&rsquo;s finest vie in Taiwan Tour

LPGT’s finest vie in Taiwan Tour

1 day ago
Top players from the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) will compete in the 2024 Party Golfers Ladies Open, scheduled for...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo family receives P1M from Chavit

Yulo family receives P1M from Chavit

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Politician, businessman and sportsman Chavit Singson is pushing for the renewed ties between double Olympic gold medalist...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
3rd PSA Cup tees off at Southwoods

3rd PSA Cup tees off at Southwoods

3 hours ago
The Philippine Sportswriters Association will host the 3rd PSA Cup golf tournament on Monday, November 4, at the Masters course...
Sports
fbtw
Russian ousts Fernandez in Hong Kong Open

Russian ousts Fernandez in Hong Kong Open

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Russian Diana Shnaider put up a powerful performance to defeat Canadian champion Leylah Fernandez, 6-4, 6-2, in their semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Embiid facing NBA probe after journalist bust-up: reports

Embiid facing NBA probe after journalist bust-up: reports

5 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is being investigated by the NBA after an alleged locker-room altercation with a journalist,...
Sports
fbtw
Ballado, Castigador cop titles in Puerto Princesa juniors tennis tourney

Ballado, Castigador cop titles in Puerto Princesa juniors tennis tourney

6 hours ago
Jayden Reece Ballado and Anthony Bjorn Castigador delivered impressive performances, each capturing two titles in the Puerto...
Sports
fbtw
2024 AFF Women&rsquo;s Futsal Championships: Myanmar looks for consistency

2024 AFF Women’s Futsal Championships: Myanmar looks for consistency

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
It is amazing what a favorable result for a debut can do.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with