3rd PSA Cup tees off at Southwoods

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) will host the 3rd PSA Cup golf tournament on Monday, November 4, at the Masters course of the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

The fellowship tournament, the second under the term of PSA president and STAR sports editor Nelson Beltran, aims to strengthen the relationship between PSA members and longtime partners of the country’s oldest media organization.

Manila Southwoods, under GM Jason Yu and assistant GM Jerome Delariarte, will open its famed Masters course to the PSA less than two weeks after torrential rains brought by tropical storm Kristine rendered the course unplayable.

That will give sportswriters a close look at the Jack Nicklaus-designed layout, which will be playing host when the Philippine Open returns after a five-year absence on January 23-26 in its pride of place as kickoff leg of the Asian Tour.

The 3rd PSA Cup is presented by ICTSI with support from the Philippine Sports Commission, San Miguel Corp., PBA, MPBL, Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. (ACES) and NLEX.