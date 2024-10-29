^

Philippines dominates Indonesia in Baseball Federation of Asia tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 29, 2024 | 5:36pm
CLARK — The Philippines made quick work of Indonesia with a 13-1 rout Tuesday in a regulation game that launched its five-peat feat bid in the Baseball Federation of Asia East Asia Cup at The Village here.

A clinical pitching effort from battle-scarred Romeo Jasmin and superb batting by the Filipinos laid the groundwork for the win, which set in motion the host country’s bid for a fifth straight crown in this biennial event that stakes two slots to the Asian Championships in China next year.

The 36-year-old Jasmin was a devastating presence at the mound and allowed just one run that helped set the tone for the win for the Filipinos in this event presented by Smart, PLDT Home and the Philippine Sports Commission.

The Nationals also went on a hitting spree, finishing with a total of 12 hits, most of which came in the bottom of the opening inning when they unleashed a six-run binge sparked by Mark John Philip Beronilla’s two-run triple to center that sent Kyle Vincent Soberano and Clarence Lyle Caaslan home.

“Our pitching was good. We have good arms in the bullpen,” said national team coach Vince Sagisi, a former Major League scout who was born in Ilocos Norte but migrated to California when he was seven years old.

“And our hitters will be allowed to hit and swing the bat. We don‘t give them a take sign, we let them be free. When you do that a lot of runs are scored,” he added.

The host nation clashes with Singapore in Group B action Wednesday, with a win assuring it of a spot in the super round where it plays the top two in Group A consisting of Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and Cambodia in this event is sponsored by San Miguel Foods, Clark Development Corp, Phytos Technologies, Metro Pacific Tollways, Meralco, MWell, Genesis, Kenko, SSK, Brett, Carmen’s Best, Cogent and CED.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong and Thailand made their presence felt early with a 16-1 and 14-4 regulation game win over Malaysia and Cambodia, respectively.

