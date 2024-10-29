Women's Run PH headed to Iloilo City

MANILA, Philippines — After a highly successful and record-breaking edition last October 20, the Women’s Run PH is taking the next big step by bringing its act to Iloilo City on November 10.

Race organizer Nicole dela Cruz said from 1,700 women runners last year, the last staging at UP Diliman attracted a total of 6,000 participants in the 1K, 5K and 5K runs.

Dela Cruz told Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex that they expect the same response when Iloilo hosts its first all-women run next month.

“Our goal is the empowerment of women through running and when you hold an event that is specific and designed for women you also help build their confidence,” said Dela Cruz.

“It was a big jump from 1,700 runners to 6,000 this year and we achieved this because we asked help from different communities and companies that support women,” said Dela Cruz.

Also on tap on January 19 is a race in Davao City with plans to stage runs in Cebu City.

“We try to make it friendlier and less intimidating and we hold free training runs in Metro Manila. We’re adding more elements to the run. People come in costumes like (Super) Mario and dinosaurs. It’s so inspiring,” Dela Cruz told the Forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and Arena Plus, the country’s 24/7 sports app, as main presenters.

Dela Cruz also said last week’s race supported cancer patients at PGH. She added that for the coming races, they will retain the 1K and 5K races to further attract beginners including children and even 60-year-olds.

“We still want to increase the empowerment of women through running,” she said.