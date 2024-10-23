Lakers tame Timberwolves in NBA season opener
MANILA, Philippines -- The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off the new NBA season on top after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves, 110-103, at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles Wednesday morning (Manila time).
Anthony Davis scattered 36 points, 16 rebounds and four assists, to go with three blocks and a steal as the home crowd showered him with "M-V-P!" chants in his first regular season game.
After leading by 19 points, the Lakers saw their lead shrink to just four, 85-81, early in the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer by Naz Reid.
Davis then took over, scoring 11 of Los Angeles’ 29 fourth quarter points to keep the Western Conference finalists at bay.
After an and-one play by Julius Randle cut the deficit to nine, 98-107, with 1:56 remaining, LeBron James hit a dagger 3-pointer to push the Lakers lead to a dozen anew, 110-98.
Anthony Edwards and Randle tried to claw Minnesota back, but their comeback effort came just a little too late.
The Lakers took a 28-26 lead in the second quarter to a 45-29 advantage after a 17-3 run.
This gave Los Angeles the much-needed separation before the Wolves put themselves within striking distance.
Rui Hachimura backstopped Davis with 18 points, five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.
James finished with 16 markers, five boards and five dimes to go with two swats. He and his son, Bronny, also made history after being the first father-and-son duo to share the court in an NBA game.
Edwards led the Wolves with 27 points, six rebounds and three assists. Randle, a former New York Knicks star, had 16 markers and nine boards in his first game for Minnesota.
