Lakers tame Timberwolves in NBA season opener

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after blocking the shot of Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off the new NBA season on top after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves, 110-103, at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles Wednesday morning (Manila time).

Anthony Davis scattered 36 points, 16 rebounds and four assists, to go with three blocks and a steal as the home crowd showered him with "M-V-P!" chants in his first regular season game.

After leading by 19 points, the Lakers saw their lead shrink to just four, 85-81, early in the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer by Naz Reid.

Davis then took over, scoring 11 of Los Angeles’ 29 fourth quarter points to keep the Western Conference finalists at bay.

After an and-one play by Julius Randle cut the deficit to nine, 98-107, with 1:56 remaining, LeBron James hit a dagger 3-pointer to push the Lakers lead to a dozen anew, 110-98.

Anthony Edwards and Randle tried to claw Minnesota back, but their comeback effort came just a little too late.

The Lakers took a 28-26 lead in the second quarter to a 45-29 advantage after a 17-3 run.

This gave Los Angeles the much-needed separation before the Wolves put themselves within striking distance.

Rui Hachimura backstopped Davis with 18 points, five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.

James finished with 16 markers, five boards and five dimes to go with two swats. He and his son, Bronny, also made history after being the first father-and-son duo to share the court in an NBA game.

Edwards led the Wolves with 27 points, six rebounds and three assists. Randle, a former New York Knicks star, had 16 markers and nine boards in his first game for Minnesota.