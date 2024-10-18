^

Sports

Archers eye early boost to UAAP semis bid

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 18, 2024 | 6:20pm
The pace-setting Archers look to secure at least a playoff for one of the semifinal spots this early in the two-round prelims with still four games to go.
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Saturday

(UST Quadricentennial Pavilion)

10 a.m. – ADMU vs UST (women)

12 p.m. – ADMU vs UST (men)

3:30 p.m. – AdU vs DLSU (men)

6:30 p.m. – AdU vs DLSU (women)

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning champion La Salle aims to move closer to the Final Four against Adamson while University Santo Tomas hosts Ateneo as the UAAP Season 87 troops to the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila Saturday.

Action kicks off at 3:30 p.m. with the pace-setting Archers looking to secure at least a playoff for one of the semifinal spots this early in the two-round prelims with still four games to go. UST then banks on home court against Ateneo in the first game at 12 p.m.

At 8-1, La Salle could only get to five losses if it takes care of business against Adamson, which like UST has already five losses midway through the second round.

But the Archers, on the heels of a gritty 94-87 overtime win against the Tigers, are not keen on looking ahead.

"We set the standard high that we really make sure not to catch anybody,” said coach Topex Robinson, whose wards needed everything they had to overcome Santo Tomas in a near defeat.

“Wala kang hinahabol so we always try to challenge ourselves. Winning really hides a lot of flaws so we'll make sure that we'll spend a lot of time find-tuning whatever mistakes we made.”

And that starts with protecting the ball against the defensive juggernaut in Adamson on the heels of committing 26 turnovers versus Santo Tomas.

“Adamson is one of the best defensive teams in the league right now. We just have to make sure that we come in prepared and confident. It's moving forward and learning from this experience. We're excited, especially we're gonna play in UST so it's gonna be fun."

La Salle pummeled Adamson in the first round, 82-52, but the Falcons are determined in turning the tables around to revive their Final Four hopes coming off a three-game skid to fall to No. 5.

ARCHERS

GREEN ARCHERS

LA SALLE

UAAP
