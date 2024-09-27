^

Sports

Hotshots even series vs Painters with 52-point beatdown

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 8:05pm
Hotshots even series vs Painters with 52-point beatdown
Magnolia's Calvin Abueva (13)
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – The Magnolia Hotshots equalized their PBA Governors’ Cup best-of-five quarterfinal series after completely decimating the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters by 52 points, 121-69, at the Santa Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna Friday.

Magnolia, which lost Game 1 a couple of days ago, outscored the Elasto Painters 32-5 in the second quarter and never looked back. 

Jabari Bird had a triumphant debut for the Hotshots with 22 points and 13 rebounds to go with two assists. Calvin Abueva added 18 markers and 10 boards. 

The two squads were trading leads early on, with Rain or Shine clinging on to a 17-16 lead with 5:22 remaining in the first quarter.

However, an 18-6 blitz to finish the quarter, capped by a layup by Aris Dionisio, put Magnolia firmly ahead, 34-23. 

This was where things completely went south for Rain or Shine. The last points they had in the second quarter was a Keith Datu jumper with 8:51 to go to cut a 19-point lead to 17, 45-28. 

A backbreaking 21-0 run capped by a Dionisio layup broke the game wide open, 66-28, as the Elasto Painters could not buy a basket and turnovers plagued them.

This advantage was enough to give Magnolia a breezy path to the final buzzer, as a dunk by Joseph Eriobu pushed the lead to 50, 119-69, with less than a minute to go. 

A James Laput layup tallied the biggest spread of the night and set the final score. 

“[Bird is a] big factor. It’s not the numbers, but it’s all about the aura, the positive aura and the positive vibes of JB. I mean, I told him na ang kailangan lang naman namin is contribution on the little things,” Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero said. 

“Defense, rebounding and the positive which is I think, naibgay sa amin ni JB yun on this game,” he added.

Ian Sangalang chipped in 12 points for Magnolia, while Mark Barroca, Rome dela Rosa and Eriobu added 11 apiece. 

Adrian Nocum paced Rain or Shine with 13 points, followed by 11 markers from Felix Lemetti. 

Game 3 of the quarterfinals will be on Sunday, September 29, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SMART/MVPSF taekwondo jins Korea-bound for world junior meet

SMART/MVPSF taekwondo jins Korea-bound for world junior meet

1 day ago
Nine promising Filipino taekwondo jins — five male and four female – will vie in the 2024 World Taekwondo Junior...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings weather Bolts to take Game 1 of PBA quarters series

Gin Kings weather Bolts to take Game 1 of PBA quarters series

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra blew a 15-point lead but held on against the Meralco Bolts, 99-92, to draw first blood in their PBA Governors’...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen ward off FiberXers

Beermen ward off FiberXers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The San Miguel Beermen fought off a scare from the gritty Converge FiberXers, 102-95, to take a 1-0 lead in their PBA Governors’...
Sports
fbtw
Ohtani 50-50 home run ball up for auction

Ohtani 50-50 home run ball up for auction

1 day ago
The home run ball that saw Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani become the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao: Painters trying hard to disrupt Magnolia&rsquo;s perimeter game

Guiao: Painters trying hard to disrupt Magnolia’s perimeter game

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao on Wednesday stressed the importance of limiting the efficiency of the Magnolia Hotshots...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maroons seek separation, stake perfect record vs Falcons

Maroons seek separation, stake perfect record vs Falcons

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
With its title redemption on track, host University of the Philippines is keen on pulling away from the pack as the only unbeaten...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Million words for Jawo&rsquo;: Fan pays homage to Big J with unique work

‘Million words for Jawo’: Fan pays homage to Big J with unique work

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
They say a picture is worth a thousand words.
Sports
fbtw
Sibol&rsquo;s Honor of Kings team cops first bronze in China tiff

Sibol’s Honor of Kings team cops first bronze in China tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
The country's national esports team, Sibol, has captured its first medal in popular mobile game Honor of Kings, finishing...
Sports
fbtw
Saso rides high after Ohio; Pagdanganan, Ardina seek redemption

Saso rides high after Ohio; Pagdanganan, Ardina seek redemption

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Yuka Saso aims to capitalize on her strong fourth-place finish last week, while Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina seek...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with