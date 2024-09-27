Hotshots even series vs Painters with 52-point beatdown

MANILA, Philippines – The Magnolia Hotshots equalized their PBA Governors’ Cup best-of-five quarterfinal series after completely decimating the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters by 52 points, 121-69, at the Santa Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna Friday.

Magnolia, which lost Game 1 a couple of days ago, outscored the Elasto Painters 32-5 in the second quarter and never looked back.

Jabari Bird had a triumphant debut for the Hotshots with 22 points and 13 rebounds to go with two assists. Calvin Abueva added 18 markers and 10 boards.

The two squads were trading leads early on, with Rain or Shine clinging on to a 17-16 lead with 5:22 remaining in the first quarter.

However, an 18-6 blitz to finish the quarter, capped by a layup by Aris Dionisio, put Magnolia firmly ahead, 34-23.

This was where things completely went south for Rain or Shine. The last points they had in the second quarter was a Keith Datu jumper with 8:51 to go to cut a 19-point lead to 17, 45-28.

A backbreaking 21-0 run capped by a Dionisio layup broke the game wide open, 66-28, as the Elasto Painters could not buy a basket and turnovers plagued them.

This advantage was enough to give Magnolia a breezy path to the final buzzer, as a dunk by Joseph Eriobu pushed the lead to 50, 119-69, with less than a minute to go.

A James Laput layup tallied the biggest spread of the night and set the final score.

“[Bird is a] big factor. It’s not the numbers, but it’s all about the aura, the positive aura and the positive vibes of JB. I mean, I told him na ang kailangan lang naman namin is contribution on the little things,” Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero said.

“Defense, rebounding and the positive which is I think, naibgay sa amin ni JB yun on this game,” he added.

Ian Sangalang chipped in 12 points for Magnolia, while Mark Barroca, Rome dela Rosa and Eriobu added 11 apiece.

Adrian Nocum paced Rain or Shine with 13 points, followed by 11 markers from Felix Lemetti.

Game 3 of the quarterfinals will be on Sunday, September 29, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.