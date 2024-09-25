^

Sports

PGH charity golf tourney aims to raise funds for cancer patients

Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 11:54am
PGH charity golf tourney aims to raise funds for cancer patients

MANILA, Philippines – The Friends of Philippine General Hospital (FPGH) will hold its fourth charity golf tournament on October 25 at Canlubang Golf and Country Club, Laguna, to raise funds for a "Healing Garden" at PGH's Cancer Institute.

The garden aims to provide a peaceful sanctuary for cancer patients, families and healthcare workers.

Dr. Gap Legaspi, PGH executive director, emphasized the garden's role in fostering wellness and healing.

"Private organizations like the FPGH play a crucial role in jumpstarting projects that might otherwise face bureaucratic delays," said Dr. Legaspi. "But, of course, the government continues to provide the bulk of patient support, ensuring that treatment remains free."

The FPGH has long supported PGH through projects benefiting indigent patients. Previous projects include the repainting of children’s wards with Disney characters and securing funds for medication.

The PGH Cancer Institute, originally built in 1938 to accommodate 40 patients, now cares for 400 at any given time, with nearly half of them being children under 18, many of whom suffer from leukemia and brain tumors.

Lita Salvador, president of the FPGH, highlighted the organization’s longstanding commitment to supporting PGH.

"For 40 years, we’ve been providing medical services, diagnostic tests and treatments for the hospital’s indigent patients. We’ve also helped acquire essential medical equipment," she said.

Interested sponsors or participants can contact FPGH volunteers via email at [email protected] (Renee Francisco), [email protected] (Lina Gison), or [email protected] (Grace Villanueva).

vuukle comment

GOLF

PGH

PHILIPPINE GENERAL HOSPITAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hydrate and win: Evian's Sports Limited-edition Bottles could take you to Wimbledon 2025!

Hydrate and win: Evian's Sports Limited-edition Bottles could take you to Wimbledon 2025!

1 day ago
Evian, the bottled natural spring water straight from the French Alps, recently unveiled its exciting limited-edition de...
Sports
fbtw
Chua is Exec of the Year

Chua is Exec of the Year

2 days ago
For the third time in six seasons, San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua will be the recipient of a major award...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines chessers slow down with loss to Georgia

Philippines chessers slow down with loss to Georgia

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
The Philippines saw its hope for a best finish nipped in the bid after falling to Georgia, 2.5-1.5, in the 10th and penultimate...
Sports
fbtw
Sadorra slays another super GM in Budapest

Sadorra slays another super GM in Budapest

By Joey Villar | 3 days ago
Filipino Grandmaster Julio Catalino Sadorra caught another big fish in super GM A.R. Saleh Salem to power the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas clinches South playoff slot; Nueva Ecija, Paranaque triumph

Batangas clinches South playoff slot; Nueva Ecija, Paranaque triumph

4 days ago
Batangas City Tanduay Rum swamped Sarangani, 112-87, on Thursday to close its elimination round stint in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacio hails Demetrious Johnson: &lsquo;One of the best&rsquo;

Pacio hails Demetrious Johnson: ‘One of the best’

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
For Filipino ONE Championship world titlist Joshua Pacio, the recently retired Demetrious Johnson is the “standard”...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Nonoy shines at Iloilo ousts Valenzuela

MPBL: Nonoy shines at Iloilo ousts Valenzuela

1 hour ago
Mark Nonoy got the key as also-ran Iloilo shut the playoff door on Valenzuela, 72-69, in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Tatum hungry for more after breakthrough Celtics success

Tatum hungry for more after breakthrough Celtics success

2 hours ago
Jayson Tatum said Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) the Boston Celtics are hungry for more titles as they prepare to launch...
Sports
fbtw
Resilient Altas smother Stags

Resilient Altas smother Stags

12 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help showed incredible resilience as it turned back San Sebastian, 60-52, yesterday to solidify its...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with