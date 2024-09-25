PGH charity golf tourney aims to raise funds for cancer patients

MANILA, Philippines – The Friends of Philippine General Hospital (FPGH) will hold its fourth charity golf tournament on October 25 at Canlubang Golf and Country Club, Laguna, to raise funds for a "Healing Garden" at PGH's Cancer Institute.

The garden aims to provide a peaceful sanctuary for cancer patients, families and healthcare workers.

Dr. Gap Legaspi, PGH executive director, emphasized the garden's role in fostering wellness and healing.

"Private organizations like the FPGH play a crucial role in jumpstarting projects that might otherwise face bureaucratic delays," said Dr. Legaspi. "But, of course, the government continues to provide the bulk of patient support, ensuring that treatment remains free."

The FPGH has long supported PGH through projects benefiting indigent patients. Previous projects include the repainting of children’s wards with Disney characters and securing funds for medication.

The PGH Cancer Institute, originally built in 1938 to accommodate 40 patients, now cares for 400 at any given time, with nearly half of them being children under 18, many of whom suffer from leukemia and brain tumors.

Lita Salvador, president of the FPGH, highlighted the organization’s longstanding commitment to supporting PGH.

"For 40 years, we’ve been providing medical services, diagnostic tests and treatments for the hospital’s indigent patients. We’ve also helped acquire essential medical equipment," she said.

Interested sponsors or participants can contact FPGH volunteers via email at [email protected] (Renee Francisco), [email protected] (Lina Gison), or [email protected] (Grace Villanueva).