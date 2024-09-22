Highlands Ladies Cup to give back to charity

MANILA, Philippines -- The upcoming Highlands Ladies Cup, set for October 5 at the Midlands and Lucky 9 courses of Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club, aims to do more than showcase golfing talent – it’s also dedicated to making a positive impact on the community.

The 18-hole tournament will not only bring together top golfers for an exciting day of competition but will also serve as a platform for raising funds to support charitable causes, with part of the proceeds going to Boys & Girls Town in Silang, Cavite. This foundation focuses on providing entrepreneurial education to school-age children, equipping them with skills to tackle future challenges.

This year’s Highlands Ladies Cup reflects the tournament’s core values, blending the spirit of competition with a deep commitment to social responsibility. Major sponsors, including W Group Inc. and Willy Ocier/Jim Weaver (Diamond sponsors), as well as Rexona, which is providing P190,000 worth of products, and Agrikultura, are lending their support to make this event memorable and impactful.

The list of Platinum sponsors features Powerball Gaming and Entertainment Corp., Parola Maritime Agency Corp., Security Bank and East West Bank. They are joined by Platinum-in-kind sponsors such as Baron Travel Corp. and Peerless Products Manufacturing Corp. (Champion, Calla, and Hana).

Gold-in-kind partners include New Smart Formulae Trading Corp. (BSI Medicated Spray), Regent Travel Corp., and GolfX, while Silver sponsors like Asia Cargo Container Lines, Inc., Kaiser Int’l Health Group, SLLI Global Marketing, Inc., Wilcon Depot, Inc., SM Prime Holdings, Inc., and New Golden City Builders add further support to the event, along with Silver-in-kind sponsor Sapphire Clinics (Prime).

The tournament will fire off at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start and will follow the System 36 scoring format, ensuring fair and thrilling play. Registration fees are set at P5,000 for members and P6,000 for non-members, which cover green fees, cart sharing, meals, and the chance to win grand raffle prizes.

Bronze sponsors are RCW Construction Development Corp., Jasper Jean Services, Inc., Manila Banker’s Life, Ayala Land Premier, Green Tee Inc. (Nike), Hapee Toothpaste, Concrete Masters Inc., Maxicare Life Insurance Corp., Inquirer News, Dunkin’ Donuts, Magilas Construction Corp., and Lara Santico Vicente, Real Estate Broker.