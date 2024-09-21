^

Popular streamer ChooxTV joins Honor of Kings

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 21, 2024 | 11:52am
Popular streamer Edgar "ChooxTV" Dumali (middle) is featured with other Honor of Kings content creators in the music video "Sama-Sama Mag-HOK".

MANILA, Philippines – One of the most popular live streamers in the Philippines, Edgar "ChooxTV" Dumali, has joined the Honor of Kings team as its newest content creator.

"We are thrilled to welcome ChooxTV into the Honor of Kings family. His fun and humorous antics that resonate with his audience, combined with his deep love for MOBA games, makes him the perfect content creator to engage the Filipino gaming community," said Isabella Eloriaga, senior marketing manager at Honor of Kings Philippines.

Announced via a fun music video posted on Honor of Kings social media, Dumali was joined by other Honor of Kings streamers Hypebits, Eruption, Shinboo, Butters, Shaira and Shin Gonzaga.

"Nilapitan nila ako nung una kasama sila Eruption, Hypebits pati si Sir Phil ng Linkworld. Nag-online call kami tapos nagtanong sila if pwede sila pumunta dito sa Koronadal! Nagulat ako pumunta yung mga bossing ng [Honor of Kings] dito sa bahay ko mismo para tanong yung mga bagay na mapagpapasaya sa akin sa content. And doo na nga nagsimula yung concept nung music video," Dumali told Philstar.com in an online interview.

The video has reached a million views in less than 24 hours, and Dumali said he is grateful for the warm welcome from the Honor of Kings community.

"Maraming maraming salamat sa pag welcome. Gagawin ko yung best ko na makagawa ng nakakatawa, masaya and nakakatanggal na stress na content para sa inyo! Excited na ako maglaro kasama niyo mga prii!" said Dumali.

Initially released in China back in 2015, Honor of Kings was released globally last June 2024. Within a month, the game saw 50 million downloads across the globe, with the game being the most downloaded application in both the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store in most countries, including the Philippines.

Honor of Kings has also had Filipino-centric initiatives since its global launch, releasing the Filipino voice packs featuring popular esports personalities Johnmar “OHMYV33NUS” Villaluna and Danerie “Wise” Rosario, popularly known as "VeeWise", as well as the nationwide community tournament in partnership with McDonalds Philippines, Tempest Cup.

