Still laughing, still grinding, Saso finds joy amid US Women's Open pressure

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 29, 2025 | 10:14am
Defending champion Yuka Saso reacts to a shot on the 10th hole during Tuesday's practice round at Erin Hills.
MANILA, Philippines — Despite a recent slump in form, Yuka Saso remains undeterred as she heads into the 80th US Women’s Open at Erin Hills, chasing what would be a historic third title.

With four missed cuts in her last five tournaments, the Filipina-Japanese star could be forgiven for approaching the LPGA’s premier major with caution. Instead, she arrives brimming with optimism, grounded self-awareness and her trademark good humor.

“Oh, I’ve been struggling,” Saso admitted candidly during the traditional pre-tournament press conference, flashing a light-hearted smile. Asked about her thoughts on the formidable Erin Hills layout, she described it as both fun and grueling — a course that demands physical endurance and mental resilience.

The ICTSI-backed ace highlighted the par-3 ninth hole, which World No. 1 Nelly Korda called “diabolical,” and the long par-5 14th as particularly noteworthy. The 6,835-yard course, known for its links-style architecture and significant elevation changes, poses a stern test even by modern LPGA standards.

“It’s a long walk,” Saso, 23, said with a giggle, her easy demeanor hinting at her comfort with the intense atmosphere of major championships. After all, it was at the US Women’s Open in 2021 where she stunned the golf world with her breakthrough win, setting the tone for a promising career on the rise.

“Patience will be just as important as ball-striking out here,” she emphasized, noting the mental focus required to navigate Erin Hills.

Saso’s campaign begins Thursday (Friday Manila time) at 7:40 a.m., teeing off from the 10th hole alongside world No. 3 Lydia Ko and rising Filipino amateur Rianne Malixi, who is making her major debut.

It’s a compelling pairing — three women at different stages of their careers, but all with something to prove.

When the tone of the press conference turned more serious, Saso was quick to acknowledge the challenge ahead.

“It’s a links-style course, so it’s very windy. I think it’s going to be a good challenge,” she said. “I had three practice rounds. I tried to learn the course as much as I can. The conditions can be really tough, especially for a US Women’s Open. I still need a few more days to fully adjust.”

Reflecting on her two USWO victories, she spoke with humor and humility.

Asked what it is about this championship that brings out her best, she smiled and said: “Maybe how tough it is. I think it makes me focus more... though I should be focusing on every tournament.”

Another giggle followed. “It’s so difficult that I have no time to relax — and that makes me focus deeper. I think that helps.”

Pressed on how her second win compared to the first, she again found laughter in the contrast.

“The first one was life-changing… the second one was also life-changing,” she said, before laughing again. Then, gathering her thoughts: “To call myself a two-time major champion, and better yet, a two-time US Women’s Open champion — that’s something special.”

But she admitted that success came with unexpected challenges.

“There was no pressure, really. It was more about the challenges after winning,” Saso explained. “Moving to America, living far from home — that was one of the most difficult parts after the first win.”

She continued, “After the second win, I didn’t feel a huge shift. I just thought, ‘Okay, I can be better.’ I felt that every day. That made me happy. No pressure — just more motivation.”

As for her goal now? She kept it simple: “Win another one,” followed by another laugh.

“It doesn’t have to be the US Women’s Open. Any win would make me happy. But of course, another USWO title would be even more special. Winning keeps me motivated.”

Saso says her preparation has remained consistent.

“I’m just trying to get myself ready — recover well every day. Enjoy the process. Don’t hurry things. That helps me stay in the moment, not feel overwhelmed,” she said. “I’m used to longer courses, so I’m focusing on getting to know the layout quickly, taking notes, and practicing as much as I can.”

Following her missed cut at the Chevron Championship in April, she reflected honestly on her struggles.

“There was too much going on — from the tee, everything after Chevron,” she said. “Of course, I felt frustrated. But I also understand that golf isn’t a perfect game. I can’t be perfect with it. What I do enjoy is the grind — when things aren’t going well, that’s when I find joy in trying to turn it around.”

Though results have not matched her high standards lately, Saso remains resilient and self-assured.

“I’ve been struggling, yes. But that doesn’t make me feel like I can’t play golf anymore,” she said. “Actually, not playing well teaches me to be more patient, to trust myself, and to search for that momentum.”

