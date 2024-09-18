Galang delivers in clutch as Red Warriors edge Tamaraws

MANILA, Philippines – Ethan Galang hit big shot after big shot to tow the University of the East Red Warriors over the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 56-51, to finally tally a win in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Wednesday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Galang finished with 10 points, three steals, a block, an assist and a rebound, but his big shots down the stretch spelled the difference.

With UE trailing by three, 48-51, after a fresh miss by FEU, the ball found the hands of Galang, who hoisted it up from the left wing to tie the game up with 1:16 remaining.

After a crucial turnover by Tamaraw rookie Veejay Pre, the Red Warriors got the chance to take the lead for good.

And with the shot clock winding down, the Recto-based cagers once again went to Galang, who pulled up from almost the same spot over the outstretched arms of Mo Konateh to grab the 54-51 advantage with 25.0 seconds to go.

On the other end, Jorick Bautista missed a shot from way beyond, but FEU was able to regain possession.

Bautista once again back-rimmed his triple. Cholo Anonuevo hauled down the rebound, but he stepped out of bounds.

Galang was fouled in the next possession and he sank the pair of free throws to put the game away and finally win a contest this season.

“We responded very well. It’s hard to play with a 0-2 record but I just gave some instructions to the boys to just stick together,” UE head coach Jack Santiago said.

“Whatever happens, stick to the game plan. I’m happy that even we’re down, nandoon pa rin kami sa game plan namin,” he added.

The Red Warriors led by three, 47-44, after a Precious Momowei deuce.

FEU, though, strung together seven straight points capped by a split by Pre to take a 51-47 lead.

A split from Momowei halted the run, 48-51, before Galang erupted in the final minute and 16 seconds.

Gjerard Wilson also had 10 points for UE in just 16 minutes of play. Rainer Maga added nine, while Precious Momowei dominated from the inside with seven markers, 12 boards and two blocks.

Bautista spearheaded the Tamaraws with 16 points. Pre added 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Konateh had six markers and 17 boards to go with three blocks.

UE rose to 1-2 in the season, while FEU dropped to 0-3, with a UAAP win still elusive for Coach Sean Chambers.

The Red Warriors will try to win two straight as they face the La Salle Green Archers on Saturday. The Tamaraws, for their part, will try to finally grab a victory this season against the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.