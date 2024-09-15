0-2 start a wake-up call for Red Warriors, says coach

MANILA, Philippines -- After a tough loss to the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons on Saturday, University of the East Red Warriors head coach Jack Santiago stressed that the team needs to “wake up” as they start the UAAP Season 87 winless.

Through two games, UE is still yet to tally a win.

The Red Warriors earlier absorbed a 70-55 beating at the hands of University of Santo Tomas, and on Saturday, they had a spirited run against the Fighting Maroons before falling short, 81-71.

After the game, Santiago said that the team’s veterans should “wake up.”

“We can still improve. We just need to wake up, especially my veterans. If you noticed, we played [better] only in the third and fourth quarters, but that’s the basketball that we [want to do],” the mentor said.

“At least we fought hard, but they just need to wake up, the players that we need to deliver. I will not mention the names, but you guys know who they are,” he added.

Against UP, Precious Momowei led the Red Warriors with 20 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and an assist.

Wello Lingolingo chipped in 11 points, while Raine Maga and Nico Mulingtapang added nine markers apiece.

Despite the bad start, Santiago stressed that the goal remains the same – the Final Four.

“As I told them, we are complete. There’s no reason for us not to achieve our target, which is making the Final Four. Last season, we were lacking but we were a win away from being at least in the playoff,” he said.

“But right now? There are no reasons anymore not to get there. We’re all healthy. It’s all a matter of how we finish and crossing over the hump,” he added.

Last season, the Rey Remogat-led Red Warriors finished with a 4-10 win-loss record, behind the 7-7 Ateneo Blue Eagles and Adamson Soaring Falcons.

Remogat, then, committed to UP in the offseason.

With the two-game setback, Santiago and UE are aiming to learn from the setbacks they experienced early as they face the Far Eastern University Tamaraws on Wednesday.

“We cannot take for granted FEU. We cannot afford to take FEU easily, we need to play hard.”