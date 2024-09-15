^

Sports

0-2 start a wake-up call for Red Warriors, says coach

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 15, 2024 | 4:44pm
0-2 start a wake-up call for Red Warriors, says coach
UE head coach Jack Santiago
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- After a tough loss to the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons on Saturday, University of the East Red Warriors head coach Jack Santiago stressed that the team needs to “wake up” as they start the UAAP Season 87 winless.

Through two games, UE is still yet to tally a win.

The Red Warriors earlier absorbed a 70-55 beating at the hands of University of Santo Tomas, and on Saturday, they had a spirited run against the Fighting Maroons before falling short, 81-71.

After the game, Santiago said that the team’s veterans should “wake up.”

“We can still improve. We just need to wake up, especially my veterans. If you noticed, we played [better] only in the third and fourth quarters, but that’s the basketball that we [want to do],” the mentor said.

“At least we fought hard, but they just need to wake up, the players that we need to deliver. I will not mention the names, but you guys know who they are,” he added.

Against UP, Precious Momowei led the Red Warriors with 20 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and an assist.

Wello Lingolingo chipped in 11 points, while Raine Maga and Nico Mulingtapang added nine markers apiece.

Despite the bad start, Santiago stressed that the goal remains the same – the Final Four.

“As I told them, we are complete. There’s no reason for us not to achieve our target, which is making the Final Four. Last season, we were lacking but we were a win away from being at least in the playoff,” he said.

“But right now? There are no reasons anymore not to get there. We’re all healthy. It’s all a matter of how we finish and crossing over the hump,” he added.

Last season, the Rey Remogat-led Red Warriors finished with a 4-10 win-loss record, behind the 7-7 Ateneo Blue Eagles and Adamson Soaring Falcons.

Remogat, then, committed to UP in the offseason.

With the two-game setback, Santiago and UE are aiming to learn from the setbacks they experienced early as they face the Far Eastern University Tamaraws on Wednesday.

“We cannot take for granted FEU. We cannot afford to take FEU easily, we need to play hard.”

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cagulangan, Maroons repel Red Warriors for share of lead

Cagulangan, Maroons repel Red Warriors for share of lead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
JD Cagulangan waxed hot from deep to help the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons thwart a comeback attempt by...
Sports
fbtw
Hopson 4-pointer wins it anew for Converge

Hopson 4-pointer wins it anew for Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Another day, another Scotty Hopson 4-point game winner.
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario struggles to cash in on mid-round surge, cards 71

Del Rosario struggles to cash in on mid-round surge, cards 71

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Pauline del Rosario showed flashes of brilliance but couldn’t maintain momentum, finishing with a one-under-par 71 in...
Sports
fbtw
New chess Grandmaster Quizon set to get P1M cash reward

New chess Grandmaster Quizon set to get P1M cash reward

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
There will be a million reasons to smile for newly minted Filipino Grandmaster Daniel Quizon.
Sports
fbtw
Yulo P10M richer after ICTSI reward

Yulo P10M richer after ICTSI reward

2 days ago
Carlos Yulo received another P10 million windfall this time from the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines joins African, Asian powerhouses in men&rsquo;s volleyball world tilt group

Philippines joins African, Asian powerhouses in men’s volleyball world tilt group

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Host Philippines has been grouped with African and Asian powerhouses in Pool A of the 2025 FIVB Men’s Volleyball World...
Sports
fbtw
Singson slips with 72 as Ji pulls away in Fila Open

Singson slips with 72 as Ji pulls away in Fila Open

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Mafy Singson battled through a double bogey on the 12th hole and salvaged an even-par 72, but fell by nine strokes behind...
Sports
fbtw
Alvarez retains super middleweight crown with unanimous decision over Berlanga

Alvarez retains super middleweight crown with unanimous decision over Berlanga

5 hours ago
Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez retained his unified super middleweight world title with a punishing unanimous decision...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs buck absence of big man Mo Diassana in come-from-behind win over Tamaraws

Bulldogs buck absence of big man Mo Diassana in come-from-behind win over Tamaraws

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Despite having a 6-foot-10 hole in the middle, the National University Bulldogs vowed to come out swinging this UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with