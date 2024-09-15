^

Sports

Bolts book quarterfinals slot

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
September 15, 2024 | 12:00am
Bolts book quarterfinals slot
Allen Durham
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco was quick to pounce on the early exit of NorthPort import Venky Jois due to a right foot injury.

With Jois limping out barely eight minutes in, Allen Durham and the Bolts made a killing inside to lay the foundation to a 114-104 triumph in the PBA Governors’ Cup yesterday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Durham banged in 23 points and hauled down 13 rebounds to power the Bolts to a 6-2 record in Group A and a seat in the quarterfinals alongside group leader TNT (6-1).

Meralco sent Batang Pier to a two-game skid and 3-5 overall, outside the Magic 4 of the group at fifth spot at presstime.

Three-time Best Import Durham led Meralco’s pounding of the Batang Pier interior that became more vulnerable without Jois, who was stretchered off the court and brought straight to the hospital for tests after hurting his foot at the 3:14 of the first canto.

The Bolts heavily outrebounded the Batang Pier, 63 to 29, grabbing 31 off the offensive glass that resulted to 20 second-chance points. NorthPort managed only five offensive rebounds, converting these to two markers.

Meralco started its breakaway late in the second and went on to lead by as many as 14 at 77-63. Arvin Tolentino and the all-Filipino Batang Pier mounted an uprising in the fourth but Chris Banchero and Chris Newsome took charge of the mop-up, allowing Durham to get extended breather on the bench heading home.

Newsome finished with 20 markers plus 11 boards as Banchero produced 19 spiked by three triples. Rookie CJ Cansino shot 12 including a pair of four-balls as Brandon Bates matched his scoring output.

The Bolts welcomed back Raymond Almazan and Cliff Hodge from sickbay and got a combined 11 markers and six boards from the duo.

“We did a good job off the boards, we outrebounded them and we beat them on offensive rebounding,” said Meralco coach Luigi Trillo.

“Clearly, we won the game but we feel we still have some things to improve moving forward to the playoffs,” he added,

Tolentino rifled in a game-high 28 for NorthPort in the absence of Jois, who accounted for four points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in eight minutes of action.

vuukle comment

MERALCO

NORTHPORT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yulo P10M richer after ICTSI reward

Yulo P10M richer after ICTSI reward

1 day ago
Carlos Yulo received another P10 million windfall this time from the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)...
Sports
fbtw
Rising fighter Rosas Jr. takes on Chinese foe in UFC 306

Rising fighter Rosas Jr. takes on Chinese foe in UFC 306

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Raul Rosas Jr. may be fighting in the preliminary cards of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) at the moment, but make...
Sports
fbtw
Singson finishes strong, trails by 6 in China

Singson finishes strong, trails by 6 in China

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Mafy Singson birdied the last two holes at the front to save a one-under-par 71, trailing early leader Yuai Ji after 18 holes...
Sports
fbtw
Cone laments Isaac Go going down with injury in Ginebra win

Cone laments Isaac Go going down with injury in Ginebra win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
“Bittersweet.”
Sports
fbtw
A pair of sweeps for Philippines chessers

A pair of sweeps for Philippines chessers

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
There was really no surprise when the Philippines had trouble-free opening round victories over Aruba in the men’s division...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lions win despite missing 15 free throws

Lions win despite missing 15 free throws

1 hour ago
San Beda made up for a horrible free-throw shooting with a strangling defense as it turned back a feisty San Sebastian, 85-75,...
Sports
fbtw

Testing Sen. Pia’s patience

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag, a brilliant lawyer like his late father Sen. Rene, has declared that the new rule deducting two years of playing eligibility on a student-athlete transferring from one...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz sends French Cuppers packing

Alcaraz sends French Cuppers packing

1 hour ago
France crashed out of the Davis Cup Friday when world No.3 Carlos Alcaraz beat Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-3 in the second rubber in...
Sports
fbtw
Hopson 4-pointer wins it anew for Converge

Hopson 4-pointer wins it anew for Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Another day, another Scotty Hopson 4-point game winner.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with