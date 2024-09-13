Igan Cup golf fundraiser held to rousing success

MANILA, Philippines – The Igan Ng Pilipinas Foundation Inc. hosted the "Igan Cup," the country's longest celebrity golf competition, last August 30. Almost 200 golfers participated in the 21st Igan Cup "Fore! A Cause... Fore! "D' kids..." at the Eastridge Golf & Country Club. The ceremonial tee off was led by celebrity golfers Arthur Solinap, Ronnie Henares, Vince Hizon, Dingdong Avanzado and Michael V. alongside Arnold "Igan" Clavio, the founder and president of the Foundation.

The Foundation spoke about its projects and achievements during the awarding ceremony. Through an audiovisual presentation, they highlighted the recipients and beneficiaries of the Igan Cup fundraising competition. The funds raised at the golf tournament will support the foundation's various projects, including but not limited to "Lugawan ni Igan," "Lingkod Kapwa Community Pantry”, "Paraiso ng mga Igan," "Pamasko ni Igan," "Araw ng mga Nguso," Dugong Buhay-Isang Pag-aalay," relief efforts, contributions to other nonprofit organizations, and medical assistance to individuals with low income. Part of the proceeds also goes to its partner foundation for the past 15 years — the Child Foundation of UP-PGH — wherein the Foundation supports the medication and hospitalization of at least 20 juvenile diabetes patients.

The ceremonial tee-off group.

During the awards ceremony, its corporate secretary, Mrs. Trinidad Manahan, also introduced a new initiative called "Duyan", under which the Igan Foundation will adopt expectant mothers from the time of pregnancy through the formative years of the child's life. Clavio, its chairman, gave P100,000 as program seed money., for 10 soon-to-be mothers will be picked as the initial beneficiaries.

The Igan Cup would not be possible without great help from their generous sponsors: (Platinum Sponsors) National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, EM-CORE, Creative Ventures Travel and Tours, Par Tee Golf (Gold Sponsors) Hotel Sogo, Petron Corporation, United Auctioneers Inc., Shell Philippines Corporation, MMDA, PCSO, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., PAGCOR, Republic Gas Corporation, New San Jose Builders, Uno Plus, Nickel Asia Corporation, Champion, and Zele Wellness Center (Silver sponsors) Arlo Aluminum Company, Inc., Converge, G-Land Property and Development Corp., Eurotel, GMA Network, FR Sevilla Industrial and Development Corp., Maynilad, Value Trade General Merchandising Inc. Jezka, Construction Corp., Dove and Creamsilk of Unilever, MVP Sports Foundation, Mc Donald, RiteMed, Stradcom Corporation, Great Supreme Trucks and Equipment, Breville and Wow Audio, Ortigas Land, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, MSpectrum, Philippine Business Bank, Asialink Finance Corporation, PhilExport, Philippine Airlines (Minor Sponsors) Toyota Quezon Ave., Lydia’s Lechon, Purefoods Deli, NLEX, Jack Nicklaus, Mitsui Trading Phils, Obra ni Juan, Dunkin, Kampfortis, SM Supermalls, Fundador, MCJIM Leather, M2 Malunggay Drinks (Hole In One Sponsors) Authohub Group, Creative Ventures Travel and Tours, Get Go, K & G Golf Apparels and Accessories, Mutt Motorcycles, MAA General Assurance Phils. Inc.

The tournament winners were: Overall Champion – Pedro Zapanta; Low Gross Champion – Jeffrey Sevilla; Class A Champion – Mon Fernando Jr., Class B Champion – Lino Jarilla; Class C Champion – Danilo Villamin; Ladies Champion – Anna Liza Isip; Celebrity/ Media Division Champion (Male) – Chito Malabanan; Celebrity/ Media Division Champion (Female) – Patricia Hizon.

But the biggest winners are the beneficiaries of all the programs of Igan. Congratulations and I’m looking forward to next year.