Philippine swimming squads formed

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine teams for this year’s World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, the Southeast Asia Age Group Championships and the Asian Open Water Swimming Championships are set.

Following the conclusion of the national trials last month, the tankers who will be competing in the international events have been named.

2022 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Chloe Isleta, who topped the list with 770 World Aquatic points and SEA Games record holder Xiandi Chua, will banner the women’s team to the World Cup Series in short-course, along with Filipino-American Cristina Miranda Renner and World Junior Championship semifinalist Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh.

Meanwhile, the men’s team will be headed by Joshua Gabriel Ang and Miguel Barreto, along with Kyle Gerard cvaldez, Rian Tirol, Metin Junior Mahmutoglu, Rafael Barreto, Jerard Jacinto, Nathan Jao, Lucio Cuyong II, Raymund Paloma, Albert Jose Amaro II and Robin Domingo.

The Cup series will start in Shanghai, China from October 18-20; followed by the Incheon edition from October 24-26; Singapore leg from October 31 to November 2; and the Cup Championships from December 10-15 in Budapest, Hungary.

The Philippine team for the SEA Age Championships long course from December 6-8 in Bangkok, Thailand will be led by Riannah Coleman and Billie Mondonedo.

Mojdeh, Shania Joy Baraquiel, Ava Samantha Bautista, Liv Abigail Florendo, Sophia Rose Garra, and Bacolod-based Maxene Hayley Uy are joining the two in the girls' team.

The men’s team will be composed of Gian Santos, Jamesray Michael Ajido, Albert Jose Amaro, Ryian Zach Denzel Belen, Jaydison Dacuycuy, Fil-German Alexander George Eichler, Fil-Mongolian Enkhmend Enkhmend, Ivo Nikolai Enot, Peter Dean and Reiniel Mikos Trinidad.

The Filipino swimmers who will participate in the Open Swimming tilt in Hong Kong from November 8-10 are Grazielle Sophia Ato, Athea Margarette Lagunay, Athena Chang, and Hannah Sanchez for the women, along with the men’s team composed of Paulo Labanon, Rafael Cruz, Roy Angelo Rodriguez and Eirron Vibar.

“They made it past the qualifying, which is good for them. I hope they sustain their momentum. But I should warn them, that the road to greatness has just started for them,” PAI secretary general Eric Buhain said.