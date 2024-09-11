^

Sports

Philippine swimming squads formed

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 11, 2024 | 6:38pm
Philippine swimming squads formed

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine teams for this year’s World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, the Southeast Asia Age Group Championships and the Asian Open Water Swimming Championships are set.

Following the conclusion of the national trials last month, the tankers who will be competing in the international events have been named.

2022 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Chloe Isleta, who topped the list with 770 World Aquatic points and SEA Games record holder Xiandi Chua, will banner the women’s team to the World Cup Series in short-course, along with Filipino-American Cristina Miranda Renner and World Junior Championship semifinalist Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh.

Meanwhile, the men’s team will be headed by Joshua Gabriel Ang and Miguel Barreto, along with Kyle Gerard cvaldez, Rian Tirol, Metin Junior Mahmutoglu, Rafael Barreto, Jerard Jacinto, Nathan Jao, Lucio Cuyong II, Raymund Paloma, Albert Jose Amaro II and Robin Domingo.

The Cup series will start in Shanghai, China from October 18-20; followed by the Incheon edition from October 24-26; Singapore leg from October 31 to November 2; and the Cup Championships from December 10-15 in Budapest, Hungary.

The Philippine team for the SEA Age Championships long course from December 6-8 in Bangkok, Thailand will be led by Riannah Coleman and Billie Mondonedo.

Mojdeh, Shania Joy Baraquiel, Ava Samantha Bautista, Liv Abigail Florendo, Sophia Rose Garra, and Bacolod-based Maxene Hayley Uy are joining the two in the girls' team.

The men’s team will be composed of Gian Santos, Jamesray Michael Ajido, Albert Jose Amaro, Ryian Zach Denzel Belen, Jaydison Dacuycuy, Fil-German Alexander George Eichler, Fil-Mongolian Enkhmend Enkhmend, Ivo Nikolai Enot, Peter Dean and Reiniel Mikos Trinidad.

The Filipino swimmers who will participate in the Open Swimming tilt in Hong Kong from November 8-10 are Grazielle Sophia Ato, Athea Margarette Lagunay, Athena Chang, and Hannah Sanchez for the women, along with the men’s team composed of Paulo Labanon, Rafael Cruz, Roy Angelo Rodriguez and Eirron Vibar.

“They made it past the qualifying, which is good for them. I hope they sustain their momentum. But I should warn them, that the road to greatness has just started for them,” PAI secretary general Eric Buhain said.

vuukle comment

SWIMMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No d&eacute;j&agrave; vu for Caloy

No déjà vu for Caloy

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
For Rain or Shine assistant coach Caloy Garcia, it was an ending that will be difficult to forget.
Sports
fbtw
Philippines Olympiad team aims for Top 20

Philippines Olympiad team aims for Top 20

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
The Philippines aims for a Top 20 finish or better in the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad that will be unveiled tonight at the...
Sports
fbtw
No Japan national team stint for Jaja Santiago

No Japan national team stint for Jaja Santiago

1 day ago
Jaja Santiago, who recently acquired Japanese citizenship, is still ineligible to play for Japan’s national volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
PSA Forum: Asia volleyball body's Suzara to tackle stacked Philippine schedule

PSA Forum: Asia volleyball body's Suzara to tackle stacked Philippine schedule

2 days ago
Newly elected Asian Volleyball Confederation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara graces his presence in the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NLEX trades for Phoenix&rsquo;s Mocon

NLEX trades for Phoenix’s Mocon

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
A Red Lion reunion is about to unfold over at the NLEX Road Warriors.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Olympic GOAT Yulo is PSA's Athlete of the Month

Philippine Olympic GOAT Yulo is PSA's Athlete of the Month

5 hours ago
August 2024 will forever be remembered as the time Carlos Yulo took his place in the pantheon of Philippine sports.
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Chinese seniors sweep way to title in ASEAN cagefest

Fil-Chinese seniors sweep way to title in ASEAN cagefest

6 hours ago
The Filipino-Chinese Veterans Basketball Association (FCVBA) completed a four-game title sweep of the 70-and-above division...
Sports
fbtw
Premium hole-in-one prizes on hand at Highlands Ladies Cup

Premium hole-in-one prizes on hand at Highlands Ladies Cup

7 hours ago
The 16th edition of the Highlands Ladies Cup is set to return on Oct. 5 at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club in Talisay, Batangas,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with