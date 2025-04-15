Philippine youth squads test mettle in Malaysia water polo tilt

The young water polo athletes are made up of competitive age-group swimmers and have undergone rigorous training under Serbian coach Filip Stojanovic for the past eight months.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) formed 30-man Philippine junior teams (boys and girls) to participate in the 60th Malaysia International Age-Group Water Polo Championships, which will be held April 18-20 at the National Aquatic Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

PAI Secretary General Anthony Reyes said the young water polo athletes are made up of competitive age-group swimmers and have undergone rigorous training under Serbian coach Filip Stojanovic for the past eight months. They will compete in the 21-under (boys) and 24-under (girls) divisions.

The squads and head coach Roi Dela Cruz and Sherwin Dela Paz will leave for Malaysia on Wednesday.

"These young players, composed mostly of teenagers, recently started a 10-year developmental and training program of the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) through the leadership of president Miko Vargas and Secretary General and Rep. Eric Buhain (1st District, Batangas) with the support of the Philippine Sports Commission,” said Reyes.

"Also, this event is part of PAI’s preparation as PSC is all out in supporting the aquatics plan to send a women’s team to the 47th SEA Age-Group Championships in Malaysia and the 33rd SEA Games scheduled this December in Thailand. The last time that the country sent a women's team to this prestigious biennial event was in 2019,” added Reyes.

The women's team is composed of Sabee de Guzman, Monica Arlante, Julia Basa, Marga Morrison-lonie, Cyril Espongja, Sam Balagot, Raesher Dela Paz, Shinloah San Diego, Ashly Addison, Josie Addison, Mitzie Llegunas, Zoe Ferrer, and Alex Picardal, while the junior boys comprised of Kennzie Dumanglas, Joaquin Mirasol, Miel Ugaban, Matthew Romero, Caleb De Leon, Lance Adalin, Matthew Dasig, Niklas de Guzman, Hugo Lopez, Ted Tolentino, Dave Geda, Andre Establecida, Julian Malubag and Sebastien Castro.

Meanwhile, Reyes expressed his gratitude to artistic swimmer Zoe Lim for winning a bronze medal (13-14) class in the recently concluded 2025 West Australian Artistic Swimming Cup in Perth, Australia.

“Congratulations to Zoe (Lim). Consistent ang ating mga atleta sa artistics swimming since nagbuo tayo ng team sa Asian Age-Group Swimming Championship when the country hosting the event in February last year.”

For her part, Lim's teammate Carmina Sanchez Tan, a silver medalist in the 2024 SEA Age Group Swimming Championship, is currently competing in the 2025 US National and Junior Artistic Swimming Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. She is competing in the Solo, Duet and Team Free routines as a member of The Meraquas of Irvine Artistic Swimming Team.