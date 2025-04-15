^

Sports

Philippine youth squads test mettle in Malaysia water polo tilt

Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 2:17pm
Philippine youth squads test mettle in Malaysia water polo tilt
The young water polo athletes are made up of competitive age-group swimmers and have undergone rigorous training under Serbian coach Filip Stojanovic for the past eight months.
Philippine Aquatics Inc.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) formed 30-man Philippine junior teams (boys and girls) to participate in the 60th Malaysia International Age-Group Water Polo Championships, which will be held April 18-20 at the National Aquatic Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

PAI Secretary General Anthony Reyes said the young water polo athletes are made up of competitive age-group swimmers and have undergone rigorous training under Serbian coach Filip Stojanovic for the past eight months. They will compete in the 21-under (boys) and 24-under (girls) divisions.

The squads and head coach Roi Dela Cruz and Sherwin Dela Paz will leave for Malaysia on Wednesday.

"These young players, composed mostly of teenagers, recently started a 10-year developmental and training program of the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) through the leadership of president Miko Vargas and Secretary General and Rep. Eric Buhain (1st District, Batangas) with the support of the Philippine Sports Commission,” said Reyes.

"Also, this event is part of PAI’s preparation as PSC is all out in supporting the aquatics plan to send a women’s team to the 47th SEA Age-Group Championships in Malaysia and the 33rd SEA Games scheduled this December in Thailand. The last time that the country sent a women's team to this prestigious biennial event was in 2019,” added Reyes.

The women's team is composed of Sabee de Guzman, Monica Arlante, Julia Basa, Marga Morrison-lonie, Cyril Espongja, Sam Balagot, Raesher Dela Paz, Shinloah San Diego, Ashly Addison, Josie Addison, Mitzie Llegunas, Zoe Ferrer, and Alex Picardal, while the junior boys comprised of  Kennzie Dumanglas, Joaquin Mirasol, Miel Ugaban, Matthew Romero, Caleb De Leon, Lance Adalin, Matthew Dasig, Niklas de Guzman, Hugo Lopez, Ted Tolentino, Dave Geda, Andre Establecida, Julian Malubag and Sebastien Castro.

Meanwhile, Reyes expressed his gratitude to artistic swimmer Zoe Lim for winning a bronze medal (13-14) class in the recently concluded 2025 West Australian Artistic Swimming Cup in Perth, Australia.

“Congratulations to Zoe (Lim). Consistent ang ating mga atleta sa artistics swimming since nagbuo tayo ng team sa Asian Age-Group Swimming Championship when the country hosting the event in February last year.”

For her part, Lim's teammate Carmina Sanchez Tan, a silver medalist in the 2024 SEA Age Group Swimming Championship, is currently competing in the 2025 US National and Junior Artistic Swimming Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. She is competing in the Solo, Duet and Team Free routines as a member of The Meraquas of Irvine Artistic Swimming Team.

WATER POLO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
When numbers sometimes lie

When numbers sometimes lie

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
If you failed to watch Phoenix’ 109-97 win over Meralco and just relied on the stats to relive what happened in the...
Sports
fbtw
Eala begins Oeiras Ladies Open campaign as top seed

Eala begins Oeiras Ladies Open campaign as top seed

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Following a magical run in Miami a few weeks ago, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala is back on the court, this time as the...
Sports
fbtw
Billiards body wants to be NBA of cue sports

Billiards body wants to be NBA of cue sports

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The National Basketball Association of billiards. That’s how Sharks Billiards Association commissioner Hadley Mariano...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz rules Monte Carlo Masters

Alcaraz rules Monte Carlo Masters

16 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz made the best possible start to his preparations for the defense of his French Open title, burning past the...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix rises, wins

Phoenix rises, wins

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
“Happy” Phoenix ran over a heavyweight on its way to a PBA Philippine Cup breakthrough.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Unbeaten Hotshots, Beermen dispute solo lead

Unbeaten Hotshots, Beermen dispute solo lead

6 hours ago
The Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots and the San Miguel Beermen will clash on Wednesday, April 16, at the Smart Araneta...
Sports
fbtw
Judge to captain USA in World Baseball Classic

Judge to captain USA in World Baseball Classic

6 hours ago
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge will captain the United States in next year's World Baseball Classic, it was announced...
Sports
fbtw
VCT Pacific Stage 1: Team Secret gets boot; Filipinos in do-or-die for playoff berth

VCT Pacific Stage 1: Team Secret gets boot; Filipinos in do-or-die for playoff berth

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
All-Filipino Valorant squad Team Secret suffered early elimination in the second in the last week of the group stages of the...
Sports
fbtw
Dallas scoops Bueckers with No.1 pick in WNBA draft

Dallas scoops Bueckers with No.1 pick in WNBA draft

7 hours ago
Paige Bueckers was chosen by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft on Monday (Tuesday Manila time), crowning...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with