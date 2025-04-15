^

Sports

Philippine Athletics meet draws hundreds of participants

Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 2:07pm
Philippine Athletics meet draws hundreds of participants
From left: Jeoffrey Chua, Reli De Leon and Dario De Rosas
PSA

MANILA, Philippines — Around 800 athletes, including 60 bets from six foreign countries, will see action in the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships 2025 scheduled May 1-4 at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

Reli de Leon, special assistant to Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) president Terry Capistrano, said the country’s finest will be on hand as well as athletes from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, India and Papua New Guinea.

“The event serves as the basis for the selection of our national team to the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand in December so we expect the best performances from them,” he said during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

De Leon, who was joined at the forum by national coaches Dario de Rosas and Jeoffrey Chua, said the country’s top under-18 athletes will also vie as they seek slots to the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain in October.

“That’s why everybody is excited for this event. Even our national athletes and Paris Olympians Jan Tolentino Cabang and Lauren Hoffman are excited,” said De Rosas ahead of the Category B event under World Athletics.

Chua said the foreign bets will not take the event lightly because points are at stake as they try to qualify to the World Championships in Japan in September.

The modern stadium, venue of the 2019 SEA Games, makes the event more competitive. To ensure the safety of the bets considering the intense summer heat, competition events are set from 2 to 9 p.m. except for walkathon that has morning sessions.

“Olympic atmosphere ang venue and unlike other venues here, meron complete warm up area for the athletes before they enter the main stadium,” added Chua during the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission. Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

“Our Olympians and Fil-foreign athletes are more excited to showcase their talents. And that’s why we expect good performances and of course new records. Our national team members will all be here because it’s a requirement,” added Chua.

“We really expect better performances kasi napakaganda ng track oval. Our athletes from the UAAP and NCAA will also compete,” he added heading to the meet supported by the ICTSI Foundation, CEL Logistics, Milo Philippines, United Auctioneers Inc., Wireless Link, Pocari Sweat Philippines, EnergyA, Masiv Sports, BCDA New Clark City, Manila Water Company, Clark Water Corp. and the Philippine Sports Commission.

PHILIPPINE ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

PSA FORUM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
When numbers sometimes lie

When numbers sometimes lie

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
If you failed to watch Phoenix’ 109-97 win over Meralco and just relied on the stats to relive what happened in the...
Sports
fbtw
Eala begins Oeiras Ladies Open campaign as top seed

Eala begins Oeiras Ladies Open campaign as top seed

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Following a magical run in Miami a few weeks ago, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala is back on the court, this time as the...
Sports
fbtw
Billiards body wants to be NBA of cue sports

Billiards body wants to be NBA of cue sports

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The National Basketball Association of billiards. That’s how Sharks Billiards Association commissioner Hadley Mariano...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz rules Monte Carlo Masters

Alcaraz rules Monte Carlo Masters

16 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz made the best possible start to his preparations for the defense of his French Open title, burning past the...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix rises, wins

Phoenix rises, wins

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
“Happy” Phoenix ran over a heavyweight on its way to a PBA Philippine Cup breakthrough.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mbappe leading Real Madrid comeback charge against Arsenal

Mbappe leading Real Madrid comeback charge against Arsenal

6 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid in search of Champions League glory, hoping to be on the right side of exactly the kind of...
Sports
fbtw
Unbeaten Hotshots, Beermen dispute solo lead

Unbeaten Hotshots, Beermen dispute solo lead

6 hours ago
The Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots and the San Miguel Beermen will clash on Wednesday, April 16, at the Smart Araneta...
Sports
fbtw
Judge to captain USA in World Baseball Classic

Judge to captain USA in World Baseball Classic

6 hours ago
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge will captain the United States in next year's World Baseball Classic, it was announced...
Sports
fbtw
VCT Pacific Stage 1: Team Secret gets boot; Filipinos in do-or-die for playoff berth

VCT Pacific Stage 1: Team Secret gets boot; Filipinos in do-or-die for playoff berth

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
All-Filipino Valorant squad Team Secret suffered early elimination in the second in the last week of the group stages of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with