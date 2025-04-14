Despite photos with Sara Duterte, Camille Villar to stay with Marcos' slate

MANILA, Philippines — The Marcos administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas coalition remains intact despite viral photos of Rep. Camille Villar (Las Piñas) with Vice President Sara Duterte and the withdrawal of Sen. Imee Marcos from the slate.

Photos of Villar, a member of the slate, posing with Vice President Sara Duterte and her father, business tycoon Manny Villar, circulated on social media over the weekend when former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Facebook posted them on Facebook.

Roque captioned the post, “Politics is addition after all!” sparking speculation about Duterte’s endorsement of Villar’s Senate bid.

Despite this, Alyansa campaign manager Rep. Toby Tiangco (Navotas) said Villar remains part of the administration's senatorial lineup for the mid-term elections in May.

"The five-party Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas, composed of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, Lakas-CMD, National People’s Coalition, National Unity Party, and Nacionalista Party, is intact,” Tiangco said in a statement.

While not mentioning the endorsement of Villar by Marcos' rival, Duterte, Tiangco said Alyansa candidates were handpicked by President Ferdinand Marcos for their skills and experience.

“Our overarching objective is for all our candidates to win because they are capable, committed, and deserving of the trust and confidence of the Filipino people,” Tiangco said.

One member less. President Marcos’ senatorial slate has already seen a shakeup with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's senatorial roster now lacking one member. Sen. Imee Marcos publicly withdrew from the coalition last month after former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest on charges of crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court

Imee cited her principles as incompatible with the administration-backed slate. She skipped multiple Alyansa rallies since her withdrawal, including events in Tacloban City and Cavite.

The move suggested possible rifts within the alliance, which has faced criticism from Duterte supporters following the arrest.