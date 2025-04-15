^

Eala gets job done in rain-delayed Oeiras Ladies opener, advances to next round

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 7:34pm
Alexandra Eala of Philippines celebrates her win against Madison Keys during Day 6 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Al Bello / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Rain may have delayed it, but Alex Eala shone bright in the first round of the Oeiras Ladies Open in Portugal.

Eala took down the Netherlands’ Anouk Koevermans in two sets, 6-3, 6-4, in the opening round of the WTA 125 tournament, which is her first competition as a tennis player inside the top 100.

The match, which started on Monday (Manila time) but was delayed for more than a day due to rains, restarted on Tuesday, and the Filipina flexed her muscles. 

Eala won the first set, 6-3, but rain suspended play in the second set. 

Before the suspension, Eala was trailing by two games, 2-4, in the second set.

However, she was already on the cusp of taking the seventh game, 30-0. 

But with the resumption of play on Tuesday, the World No. 72 asserted her mastery over the World No. 182 player.

She won the next four games to grab the victory in an hour and 26 minutes.

Eala dominated almost every aspect of the match, winning 31 service points, 35 receiving points, and taking 66 total points won. Koevermans won just 17 service points, 30 receiving points and 47 points.

The Filipina also took advantage of the 21-year-old Dutch tennister’s seven double faults.

For now, the top-seeded 19-year-old is waiting in the round of 16. Some qualifying matches are still ongoing.

Aside from the singles’ action, Eala will also team up with Katie Volynets, whom she defeated in the Miami Open last month, in doubles’ category. They will kick off their round of 16 in a matchup against Christina Rosca and Carmen Corley.

The Oeiras event is Eala’s first tournament since her magical run in the Miami Open.

