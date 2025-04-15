^

Sports

When numbers sometimes lie

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
April 15, 2025 | 12:00am
When numbers sometimes lie

If you failed to watch Phoenix’ 109-97 win over Meralco and just relied on the stats to relive what happened in the PBA Philippine Cup game at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium last Sunday, you wouldn’t believe how the Fuel Masters did it.

Firstly, some background. Phoenix opened the conference on a lowly note at 0-2 and hadn’t broken into the win column before engaging Meralco, the defending champion with a 2-0 start. Coach Jamike Jarin’s squad picked up only three wins in the previous conference and missed the playoffs. Counting the last four losses in the Commissioner’s Cup, Phoenix was on a six-game slide.

Jason Perkins skipped the first two contests of the Philippine Cup with the flu. It wasn’t sure how quickly he would be in game shape. In those two outings, Jarin started 10 different players, meaning, a complete change from the 96-87 loss to Terrafirma to the 92-83 defeat to Converge. Against Meralco, Jarin made Perkins his 11th starter in Phoenix’ third assignment, joining four teammates who didn’t start the previous game.

“Jason was down with the flu so we had to rest him,” said Jarin. “I just told everyone not to doubt themselves. Yes, we do the right things. We come in early for practice. We do extra shooting. We all go hard at practice but why can’t we get the results we want? We all just relaxed and enjoyed playing together.” In the lockerroom, Jarin reminded the Fuel Masters  that “a better you is a better us.”

Phoenix got off to a jack-rabbit start and led, 31-13, at the end of the first quarter as Meralco couldn’t get its bearings, shooting 19.2 percent from the field compared to the Fuel Masters’ 50 percent powered by Ricci Rivero’s 14 points. Phoenix continued to pour it on, outscoring the Bolts, 27-24 in the second period and 33-31 in the third. Meralco stormed back to take the fourth, 29-18, but it was too late.

Jarin sent in 15 players and each scored at least two points. “We all just contributed in our own little way,” he noted. Perkins hit 19 points but struggled with cramps in the second half. Kai Balungay continued his scorching streak, scoring in double figures for the third straight game. Tyler Tio erupted for 22 points and Rivero finished with 20.

The stats sheet, however, told a different story. Meralco had 26 more field goal attempts, 11 more rebounds, 15 more assists, six more perimeter points, two more points in the paint, five more second chance points, two more steals and three more turnover points. Those numbers were solid indicators of a win. But Meralco’s downfall was it took a day off on defense while Phoenix showed up. Meralco’s inability to contain Phoenix’ hot shooting led to one foul after another. As a result, Phoenix outscored Meralco by 20 points from the line.

They say numbers don’t lie. But it’s difficult to put a figure on what heart can do to win a game.

PBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tour of Luzon returns with 117 riders, 17 teams gunning for glory

Tour of Luzon returns with 117 riders, 17 teams gunning for glory

14 hours ago
A total of 117 riders representing 17 teams — including four from overseas — hit the road on April 24 as the fabled...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Athletics Championships up for discussion at PSA Forum

Philippine Athletics Championships up for discussion at PSA Forum

9 hours ago
The 2025 edition of the Philippine Athletics Championships will be talked about in the Tuesday, April 15, session of the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
France's Hunt, Australia's Iffland rule Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series anew

France's Hunt, Australia's Iffland rule Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series anew

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Gary Hunt of France and Rhiannan Iffland of Australia saw themselves in a familiar throne as they were six years ago after...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix rises, wins

Phoenix rises, wins

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
“Happy” Phoenix ran over a heavyweight on its way to a PBA Philippine Cup breakthrough.
Sports
fbtw
Eala begins Oeiras Ladies Open campaign as top seed

Eala begins Oeiras Ladies Open campaign as top seed

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Following a magical run in Miami a few weeks ago, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala is back on the court, this time as the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alcaraz rules Monte Carlo Masters

Alcaraz rules Monte Carlo Masters

45 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz made the best possible start to his preparations for the defense of his French Open title, burning past the...
Sports
fbtw
Billiards body wants to be NBA of cue sports

Billiards body wants to be NBA of cue sports

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The National Basketball Association of billiards. That’s how Sharks Billiards Association commissioner Hadley Mariano...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses, Aguilas dispute WMPBL championship

Tigresses, Aguilas dispute WMPBL championship

11 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas and Pilipinas Aguilas booked a finals showdown in the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Mapua's Ong, San Andres gain NCAA volleyball Player of the Week honors

Mapua's Ong, San Andres gain NCAA volleyball Player of the Week honors

11 hours ago
Mapua University remained at the upper echelon of the NCAA Season 100 women’s and men's volleyball tournament, thanks...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with