When numbers sometimes lie

If you failed to watch Phoenix’ 109-97 win over Meralco and just relied on the stats to relive what happened in the PBA Philippine Cup game at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium last Sunday, you wouldn’t believe how the Fuel Masters did it.

Firstly, some background. Phoenix opened the conference on a lowly note at 0-2 and hadn’t broken into the win column before engaging Meralco, the defending champion with a 2-0 start. Coach Jamike Jarin’s squad picked up only three wins in the previous conference and missed the playoffs. Counting the last four losses in the Commissioner’s Cup, Phoenix was on a six-game slide.

Jason Perkins skipped the first two contests of the Philippine Cup with the flu. It wasn’t sure how quickly he would be in game shape. In those two outings, Jarin started 10 different players, meaning, a complete change from the 96-87 loss to Terrafirma to the 92-83 defeat to Converge. Against Meralco, Jarin made Perkins his 11th starter in Phoenix’ third assignment, joining four teammates who didn’t start the previous game.

“Jason was down with the flu so we had to rest him,” said Jarin. “I just told everyone not to doubt themselves. Yes, we do the right things. We come in early for practice. We do extra shooting. We all go hard at practice but why can’t we get the results we want? We all just relaxed and enjoyed playing together.” In the lockerroom, Jarin reminded the Fuel Masters that “a better you is a better us.”

Phoenix got off to a jack-rabbit start and led, 31-13, at the end of the first quarter as Meralco couldn’t get its bearings, shooting 19.2 percent from the field compared to the Fuel Masters’ 50 percent powered by Ricci Rivero’s 14 points. Phoenix continued to pour it on, outscoring the Bolts, 27-24 in the second period and 33-31 in the third. Meralco stormed back to take the fourth, 29-18, but it was too late.

Jarin sent in 15 players and each scored at least two points. “We all just contributed in our own little way,” he noted. Perkins hit 19 points but struggled with cramps in the second half. Kai Balungay continued his scorching streak, scoring in double figures for the third straight game. Tyler Tio erupted for 22 points and Rivero finished with 20.

The stats sheet, however, told a different story. Meralco had 26 more field goal attempts, 11 more rebounds, 15 more assists, six more perimeter points, two more points in the paint, five more second chance points, two more steals and three more turnover points. Those numbers were solid indicators of a win. But Meralco’s downfall was it took a day off on defense while Phoenix showed up. Meralco’s inability to contain Phoenix’ hot shooting led to one foul after another. As a result, Phoenix outscored Meralco by 20 points from the line.

They say numbers don’t lie. But it’s difficult to put a figure on what heart can do to win a game.