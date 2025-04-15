^

Sports

Bugna scores treble in Iloilo netfest

The Philippine Star
April 15, 2025 | 12:00am
Bugna scores treble in Iloilo netfest
Tennis stock
photo via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bugna continued her impressive streak at the Semana Sang Iloilo National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Iloilo Sports Complex over the weekend, adding the girls’ 18-under crown to her growing collection in the PPS-PEPP national circuit.

The Batang Onay Tennis Club ace from Brgy. RSB, La Carlota City defeated top seed Alexandra Onte, 6-1, 6-3, in the final, reinforcing her dominance after claiming the 14-U and 16-U titles earlier in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Bugna, who also claimed the 14- and 16-U titles in the recent MAC’s Crankit tournament, earlier dismantled Donarose Olavides, 6-1, 6-1, in the 14-U final and cruised past Atila De Ocampo, 6-1, 6-3, in the 16-U title match in the week-long tournament held under the PPS-PEPP program, spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

In the boys’ side, Andrian Rodriguez emerged as the surprise package, toppling No. 1 seed Ian Ituriaga, 6-3, 7-5, to seize the 18-U title.

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tour of Luzon returns with 117 riders, 17 teams gunning for glory

Tour of Luzon returns with 117 riders, 17 teams gunning for glory

14 hours ago
A total of 117 riders representing 17 teams — including four from overseas — hit the road on April 24 as the fabled...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Athletics Championships up for discussion at PSA Forum

Philippine Athletics Championships up for discussion at PSA Forum

9 hours ago
The 2025 edition of the Philippine Athletics Championships will be talked about in the Tuesday, April 15, session of the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
France's Hunt, Australia's Iffland rule Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series anew

France's Hunt, Australia's Iffland rule Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series anew

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Gary Hunt of France and Rhiannan Iffland of Australia saw themselves in a familiar throne as they were six years ago after...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix rises, wins

Phoenix rises, wins

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
“Happy” Phoenix ran over a heavyweight on its way to a PBA Philippine Cup breakthrough.
Sports
fbtw
Eala begins Oeiras Ladies Open campaign as top seed

Eala begins Oeiras Ladies Open campaign as top seed

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Following a magical run in Miami a few weeks ago, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala is back on the court, this time as the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alcaraz rules Monte Carlo Masters

Alcaraz rules Monte Carlo Masters

45 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz made the best possible start to his preparations for the defense of his French Open title, burning past the...
Sports
fbtw
When numbers sometimes lie

When numbers sometimes lie

By Joaquin M. Henson | 45 minutes ago
If you failed to watch Phoenix’ 109-97 win over Meralco and just relied on the stats to relive what happened in the...
Sports
fbtw
Billiards body wants to be NBA of cue sports

Billiards body wants to be NBA of cue sports

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The National Basketball Association of billiards. That’s how Sharks Billiards Association commissioner Hadley Mariano...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses, Aguilas dispute WMPBL championship

Tigresses, Aguilas dispute WMPBL championship

11 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas and Pilipinas Aguilas booked a finals showdown in the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with