Bugna scores treble in Iloilo netfest

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bugna continued her impressive streak at the Semana Sang Iloilo National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Iloilo Sports Complex over the weekend, adding the girls’ 18-under crown to her growing collection in the PPS-PEPP national circuit.

The Batang Onay Tennis Club ace from Brgy. RSB, La Carlota City defeated top seed Alexandra Onte, 6-1, 6-3, in the final, reinforcing her dominance after claiming the 14-U and 16-U titles earlier in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Bugna, who also claimed the 14- and 16-U titles in the recent MAC’s Crankit tournament, earlier dismantled Donarose Olavides, 6-1, 6-1, in the 14-U final and cruised past Atila De Ocampo, 6-1, 6-3, in the 16-U title match in the week-long tournament held under the PPS-PEPP program, spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

In the boys’ side, Andrian Rodriguez emerged as the surprise package, toppling No. 1 seed Ian Ituriaga, 6-3, 7-5, to seize the 18-U title.