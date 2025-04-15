^

Junior Altas crush Greenies for first ever NCAA hoops title

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 6:06pm
The Las Piñas-based dribblers did not leave anything to chance on this one and buried their foes right from the start to claim a 2-1 series win and their first ever basketball crown since joining the grand old league 41 years ago.
MANILA, Philippines — It felt like eternity waiting for that breakthrough NCAA high school basketball championship for University of Perpetual Help.

So when the time finally came, the Junior Altas seized the opportunity by destroying the La Salle Greenies, 101-67, in ruling NCAA Season 100 and claiming a historic crown Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

“Overwhelming,” said an emotional UPHSD coach Joph Cleopas, a devout Christian. “It’s a blessing for us, we fought hard and this is the best game that I saw my team play. It was an exclamation point, a statement win.”

With the short but sweet series knotted at one game apiece entering the decider, the Las Piñas-based dribblers did not leave anything to chance on this one and buried their foes right from the start to claim a 2-1 series win and their first ever basketball crown since joining the grand old league 41 years ago.

It also happened a year after practically the same team came a victory away from ending the long wait before it was painfully denied by eventual winner Letran.

They didn’t let history repeat itself this time

Lebron Jhames Daep lived up to his name led his team to the momentous day to complete basketball’s trifecta by winning the title, the season MVP and, just yesterday, the Finals MVP.

“I just want to thank our Perpetual Help community for their support,” said the shy prized find from Bicol, who had 10 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and the same number of steals and blocks in Game 3.

But it wasn’t without a replete of heroes, among them Jan Roluna, Icee Callagan, Jim Corpuz and Jan Rosales, who scored 15, 14, 13 and 12 points, respectively.

None though shone brighter than Daep, whose father Rommel was a former pro.

The scores:

UPHSD 101 – Roluna 15, Callangan 14, Corpuz 13, Rosales 12, Daep 10, Pagulayan 9, Tabbuan 9, Baldoria 5, Nitura 3, Dela Cruz 3, Velasquez 2, Borja 2, Llupar 2, Cristino 2, Zanoria 0.

La Salle-Greenhills 67 – Quines 18, Gomez 17, Ortega 9, Podador 8, Osis 4, Yutuc 3, Ison 2, Sharma 2, Torres 2, Abad 2, Hizon 0.

Quarterscores: 32-18; 58-38; 81-55; 101-67

