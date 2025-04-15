Unbeaten Hotshots, Beermen dispute solo lead

MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots and the San Miguel Beermen will clash on Wednesday, April 16, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to determine who will remain undefeated in the PBA Philippine Cup heading into the Holy Week break.

Both teams are currently tied at first seed with a 2-0 record after hard-fought victories in the PBA’s historic 50th anniversary day celebration last April 9.

The Hotshots are off to one of their best starts in recent conferences after grounding the Blackwater Bossing and Converge FiberXers. This marks their first 2-0 opening since the 2024 PBA Commissioner's Cup, wherein they made the finals.

While the conference is still in its early stages, Magnolia coach Chito Victolero credited his players for buying into the adjustments they are integrating into their system.

“Credit to all the players because they embraced yun ginagawa namin. [...] Yun system namin ngayon, inimprove lang namin ng konti,” said Victolero following their 83-71 victory against Converge.

Victolero also attributed the Hotshots’ success to the performances of their big men, especially Russel Escoto, who has stepped up to help Magnolia hold the fort without any imports.

“We want to spread the minutes as much as possible so hopefully we can go to the playoffs with fresh legs. I think we maximize 12-13 players today and play a bigger role for Russel. He worked a lot in the preseason and off-season,” added Victolero.

Escoto, who often does not get a lot of playing time, has made the most out of the starting role Victolero has given him this conference. In just 8:21 minutes, the Hotshot center contributed 11 points on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting.

Escoto is part of the six-man frontcourt rotation alongside Ian Sangalang, Zavier Lucero, James Laput, Rafi Revis and Calvin Abueva that Victolero fielded in during their match against Converge — which worries San Miguel coach Leo Austria entering Wednesday’s duel.

“I’m really worried about Magnolia because they’re playing a lot better. They’re using a six-big-man rotation. […] And during our tune-up game, we were able to compete with them. Although we lost the tune-up game,” Austria expressed.

On the other hand, Magnolia’s plethora of front court options will have their hands full in containing eight-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo.

The 6-foot-10 big man is launching another early campaign for Best Player of the conference, riding consecutive double-double performances. Fajardo tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds against the NLEX Road Warriors, then proceeded to dominate with 28 points and 10 rebounds against the Meralco Bolts.

The rest of the Beermen will be carrying momentum from their sweet revenge against Meralco who denied them the championship last All-Filipino cup. The contest saw San Miguel squash a second-half comeback attempt from the defending champions.

In a conference where they usually rule, SMB looks to continue their path back to the throne with another statement performance against the undefeated Hotshots at 7:30 p.m Wednesday. — Ravi Tan, intern