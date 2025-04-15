^

Sports

VCT Pacific Stage 1: Team Secret gets boot; Filipinos in do-or-die for playoff berth

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 8:57am
VCT Pacific Stage 1: Team Secret gets boot; Filipinos in do-or-die for playoff berth
Team Secret
VCT Pacific

MANILA, Philippines — All-Filipino Valorant squad Team Secret suffered early elimination in the second in the last week of the group stages of the 2025 Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific Stage 1 after getting swept 0-2 by Nongshim RedForce of South Korea.

This will be the first time since VCT Pacific began back in 2023 that the Adobo Gang will not be advancing from the group stages. The team has been consistently finishing within the top six of the tournament for the past three years.

Other Filipino players seeded in Group Alpha are also on the brink of elimination. Global Esports, with Filipinos Federico "Papi" Evangelista, Kelly "kellyS" Sedillo and Mark "patrickWHO" Musni, also suffered a 0-2 sweep against South Korea favorite, Gen,G Esports.

Filipino player Patrick “PatMen” Mendoza and Paper Rex were finally able to secure their first series win in the tournament at the expense of Japan's DetonatioN FocusMe, which saw the Japanese squad's elimination from the tournament. Meanwhile, Paper Rex's playoff chances are still alive as the team moves up the rankings with a 1-3 standing.

However, it would mean that a team with a Filipino player is going to see elimination next week as Paper Rex and Global Esports will open the final week of Stage 1's group stages in a do-or-die match for the final playoffs spot in their group on Saturday, April 19 at 4 p.m. (Manila time). For its part, Team Secret will hope to close out their season with a win against RRQ on Monday, April 21, at 6 p.m. (Manila time).

ESPORTS

GAMING

VALORANT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
When numbers sometimes lie

When numbers sometimes lie

By Joaquin M. Henson | 9 hours ago
If you failed to watch Phoenix’ 109-97 win over Meralco and just relied on the stats to relive what happened in the...
Sports
fbtw
Eala begins Oeiras Ladies Open campaign as top seed

Eala begins Oeiras Ladies Open campaign as top seed

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Following a magical run in Miami a few weeks ago, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala is back on the court, this time as the...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz rules Monte Carlo Masters

Alcaraz rules Monte Carlo Masters

9 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz made the best possible start to his preparations for the defense of his French Open title, burning past the...
Sports
fbtw
Billiards body wants to be NBA of cue sports

Billiards body wants to be NBA of cue sports

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
The National Basketball Association of billiards. That’s how Sharks Billiards Association commissioner Hadley Mariano...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix rises, wins

Phoenix rises, wins

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
“Happy” Phoenix ran over a heavyweight on its way to a PBA Philippine Cup breakthrough.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alcaraz hits back at critics before Barcelona Open

Alcaraz hits back at critics before Barcelona Open

1 hour ago
World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz took aim at his critics on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) after winning the Monte Carlo Masters over the...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix Suns fire Budenholzer after missing NBA playoffs

Phoenix Suns fire Budenholzer after missing NBA playoffs

1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Mike Budenholzer on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) after the team failed to reach the NBA...
Sports
fbtw
France's Hunt, Australia's Iffland rule Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series anew

France's Hunt, Australia's Iffland rule Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series anew

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Gary Hunt of France and Rhiannan Iffland of Australia saw themselves in a familiar throne as they were six years ago after...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Athletics Championships up for discussion at PSA Forum

Philippine Athletics Championships up for discussion at PSA Forum

19 hours ago
The 2025 edition of the Philippine Athletics Championships will be talked about in the Tuesday, April 15, session of the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with