Returning Tour of Luzon cycling race poised to be 'complete package'

Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 6:36pm
Returning Tour of Luzon cycling race poised to be 'complete package'
MANILA, Philippines — The Tour of Luzon comes as a complete package of a multi-stage race when the fabled summer sports spectacle returns on April 24 with the “Great Revival” edition.

“Eight stages of technical riding among the cyclists and their respective teams,” said Arrey Perez, Chief Regulatory Officer of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, presenter and title sponsor of the race organized by DuckWorld PH with Cignal TV as Official Media Partner.

“From start to finish, from Stage 1 to the queen final Stage 8 in Camp John Hay, it will not only be a race about who’s the strongest, but also about who’s the smartest,” said DuckWorld PH president Patrick “Pató” Gregorio about the race, powered by the MVP Group’s Meralco, Metro Pacific Investment Corporation, Maynilad, Smart, PLDT, Landco Pacific Corporation and mWELL and Megaworld.

Seventeen teams of seven riders each — for a total 119 cyclists — are seeing action in the 1,074.90 kilometer Tour of Luzon that starts on April 24 with the 190.70-km Paoay-Paoay Stage 1, 68.39-km Paoay-Vigan team time trial Stage 2, 130.33-km Vigan-San Juan Stage 3, 162.97-km Agoo-Clark Stage 4, 166.65 Clark-Clark (via New Clark City) Stage 5, 168.19 Clark-Lingayen Stage 6, 15.14-km individual time trial Labrador-Lingayen Stage 7 and finally the queen Stage 8 which is a 172.53-km from Lingayen to the Scout Hill finish inside Camp John Hay in Baguio City.

A cool P1 million awaits the champion team while the individual champion gets P500,000 in the Tour of Luzon which forged partnerships with the Cardinal Santos Medical Center (Official Medical Partner), GO21 (Official Logistics Partner), Dong Feng Motors (Official Vehicle Partner), Victory Liner, Digital Out of Home (DOOH), Public Safety Savings and Loan Association, Inc. (PSSLAI), Unilab, Huawei, Toyota, MVP Group/We Are Sports and Pilipinas Live.

The teams are 7-Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines, Standard Insurance Philippines, Go For Gold Philippines, Victoria Sports Pro Cycling Team, Philippines Under-23-Tom N Toms Coffee, Excellent Noodles, DReyna Orion Cement, Dandez T-Prime Cycling Team, Exodus Army, MPT Drive Hub Cycling Team, 1 Team Visayas, One Cycling Mindanao and Team Pangasinan.

Foreign teams CCN Factory HK from Hong Kong, Malaysia Pro Cycling, Bryton Racing Team from Taiwan and Gapyeong Cycling Team from South Korea are also seeing action.

