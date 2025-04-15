^

Adamson's Nitura, FEU's Bituin shine in UAAP volleyball week

Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 1:45pm
Shaina Nitura of the Adamson Lady Falcons (left) and Amet Bituin of the FEU Tamaraws
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — As the men's and women's UAAP Season 87 volleyball tournament elimination rounds are set to wind down, the league will first take a short break to give way for Lent.

Before the stoppage, the future showed glimpses in the present as rookies Shaina Nitura of the Adamson Lady Falcons and Amet Bituin of the FEU Tamaraws both led their teams to respective key victories, earning them the Collegiate Press Corps' UAAP Players of the Week honors presented by the Philippine Sports Commission for the period of April 9-13. 

Nitura, already playing beyond her years, has proved every ounce of hype is all worth it, after claiming a new league record for the fourth time this season for back-to-back Player of the Week citations supported by Discovery Suites and World Balance as minor sponsors.

The undisputed Rookie of the Year frontrunner and tournament's current top scorer reset the record for most points in a season at 314 after dropping a whopping 37 markers built on 31 attacks, five blocks, and a service ace against Final Four-seeking FEU Lady Tamaraws.

Nitura breezed past the Season 77 mark set by Ateneo legend Alyssa Valdez with two more games to play and is now also the yardstick for most points in a single game (38) and most 30-point outings at five and counting.

"Hindi ko alam kung ano ang mafe-feel ko doon. Kasi, kung sa akin po talaga, sobrang bonus niya and thankful ako kay Lord na nabibigyan ako ng opportunity na ganoon, na in that way, may mga good things na mangyayari sa akin," Nitura said.

"Mas nafe-feel ko na mas gustong manalo ng mga teammates ko, na gusto talaga nilang ibigay ang best sa mga remaining games ng team. Nakikita ko yung puso nila and kapit na hindi nila tatapusin nang basta-basta," she added.

Nitura nosed out UP's Kassy Doering and Joan Monares, NU's Bella Belen, and UST's Kyla Cordora for the weekly honor decided by print and online journalists covering the beat.

In the men's side, Bituin helped secure the league-leading Tamaraws a twice-to-beat advantage, prevailing over both the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the Adamson Falcons in the process.

In his first-ever career start, the rookie Bituin scored 17 points and added 9 excellent receptions in FEU's four-set triumph over Ateneo.

“Kahapon pa sa inensayo, tinry na ni coach na ako i-start. Kahit medyo may confusion sa akin, mas pinagkatiwalaan ko lang yung coaching staff at yung teammates ko na nagu-up sa akin kahit minsan down ako,” the homegrown FEU high school star said after the game.

He also pumped in 14 points in an easy sweep of the also-ran Falcons, as the Tamaraws tightened their grasp of holding top seed in the Final Four.

Bituin garnered more votes than teammate Lirick Mendoza, NU's Leo Aringo, and Obed Mukaba, UST's Popoy Colinares, and La Salle's Noel Kampton, for the award.

