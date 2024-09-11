^

NLEX trades for Phoenix’s Mocon

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 11, 2024 | 1:59pm
Javee Mocon (left) and Ato Ular (right)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – A Red Lion reunion is about to unfold over at the NLEX Road Warriors. 

NLEX has proposed a trade to the Phoenix Fuel Masters that would bring Javee Mocon to the Road Warriors. 

In exchange for the wing, the Fuel Masters will receive big man Ato Ular and a second round pick.

The trade has been submitted for approval of the PBA office on Wednesday. 

“We are thankful for Ato’s time with NLEX. Although it was brief, he brought energy to our practices and games,” NLEX Road Warriors team governor Ronald Dulatre said. 

“We wish him nothing but the best in his journey with Phoenix.”

Mocon was teammates with NLEX main man Robert Bolick. 

The two won various NCAA championships for San Beda. 

The Fuel Masters are currently 0-6 in the PBA Governors’ Cup. NLEX is at an identical 3-3, good for fourth place in Group B play.

