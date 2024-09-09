^

Sports

Tigers rip Warriors; Falcons claw Tams

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
September 9, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Last season’s cellar-dweller Santo Tomas ushered in its revenge tour in style, mauling University of the East, 70-55, in the second day of the UAAP Season 87 opening weekend yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tigers jumped the gun on the Red Warriors right out of the gates with a staggering 31-13 barrage, and never let go of their prey in a roaring start in Year 2 of their rebuilding phase under returning champion coach Pido Jarencio.

Jarencio, who towed Santo Tomas to its last UAAP title in 2006, had just two wins in his return that was considered as his transition phase and promised a better outing from the squad he built from there on.

“Ito na. Ito na yung team ko eh. Hanggang sa future, ito na ‘yun,” said Jarencio, who bolstered his coaching staff with the addition of PBA deputies Peter Martin (San Miguel) and Juno Sauler (Magnolia).

In the second game, Adamson spoiled the UAAP coaching debut of legendary PBA import Sean Chambers for Far Eastern U with a 59-47 win behind the 14 points of Royce Mantua.

