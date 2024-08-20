Maroons' Abadiano welcomes captaincy

MANILA, Philippines – Third-year player Gerry Abadiano is ready to lead the UP Fighting Maroons to UAAP glory as he gains the role of team captain for the Diliman team in Season 87 next month.

After the exit of veterans CJ Cansino and Malick Diouf last year, Abadiano inherits the responsibility of commanding his team both on and off the court as they eye a return to the summit of UAAP men’s basketball after back-to-back second place finishes.

Despite having some big shoes to fill, Abadiano said he is ready to take on the duty.

“Actually, hindi naman siya bago sa akin kasi nung sa NU ako [nung high school] naging captain din ako, and malaki naman ang tiwala ko sa mga teammates ko na kaya nilang gawin, or kaya naming magstick sa sistema na gusto ni Coach Gold [Montoverde],” Abadiano said during the team’s contract signing with STATS Technical Sportswear and Januarius Holdings Inc. last Friday.

He also said that it won’t just be an individual effort for him, rather, he expects his fellow UP stalwarts, like Maimai Cagulangan and Harold Alarcon, among others to also step up to the plate with their leadership in the team.

“Nandiyan naman yung mga beterano, sila Maimai, sila Harold, para tulungan ako,” he said.

“Excited lang [din] ako na maglaro ngayong season as a captain and matulungan ko yung mga teammates ko malead ko sila sa mga dapat gagawin,” he added.

The Fighting Maroons are fresh off of a trip to South Korea as part of their preparations for Season 87. It was their first training camp where all eligible players for the year were present.

According to Abadiano, they were able to gain valuable experience to hopefully get them over the hump and win the title this time around.

“Sobrang happy naman ako sa kinalabasan ng mga games namin tulad ng sinabi ni Coach Chris [Luanzon], sobrang laking experience na nakuha ng team individually and as a whole siguro and laking improvement din para sa amin.”

But the Maroons will be tested early in the season as they are expected to play their Katipunan neighbors Ateneo on opening day in the first week of September.

Still, Abadiano expects his team to be all business no matter who they’re facing on the hardcourt.

“Lagi namang tinuturo ni Coach Gold sa amin na every game or kahit sinong kalaban, ibigay lang namin yung best namin. Stick lang kami sa game plan or sa sistema namin,” said Abadiano.

“No matter what happens naman dun sa outcome, manalo matalo, basta nagawa namin yung role namin, binigay namin yung best namin, yun naman yung pinakamalaking bagay.”