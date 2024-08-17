Jaja Santiago officially obtains Japanese citizenship

MANILA, Philippines – Call her Sachi Minowa from now on.

Filipino-born middle blocker Jaja Santiago announced her change of citizenship from Filipino to Japan along with a lengthy message to the Philippine volleyball community on social media on Saturday.

As her former club Chery Tiggo Crossovers played in a triple-header match against ZUS Coffee in the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference at the Mall of Asia Arena, Santiago posted on Instagram that she has officially shifted citizenship.

“Changing one’s nationality is not an easy decision. It requires many sacrifices to achieve your dream. There are people who will support you, but there are also those who may not understand your decision,” wrote Santiago, who will now be known by her Japanese name Sachi Minowa.

“However, this is for my dream, because we are not getting any younger, and we don’t know how long we’ll be in this field. The only thing I know is that I will do everything for my family, my dream, and for the people who support me and believe in the talent that God has given me,” she added.

Her lengthy post contained thank you messages to God, her husband and Akari head coach Taka Minowa, the Crossovers, and PNVF President Tats Suzara.

She also narrated the process of becoming a Japanese citizen, which included having to learn Nihongo.

But even as she officially changed her nationality, Santiago said that she was still a Filipino deep inside and had a parting message for all her supporters and loved ones from the Philippines.

“All of you are part of my journey, and I fully appreciate all the love and support. Now that I have already obtained my Japanese citizenship, in my heart, blood, mind, and soul, I am always a Filipina who was born in the Philippines. And I will not forget that. My name is Alyja Daphne Santiago, now Minowa Sachi. I’m looking forward to your continued support. Thank you!” she said.

Santiago is currently a member of JT Marvelous in the V. League. Her decision to change her citizenship after playing multiple seasons in Japan and getting engaged to Minowa.

The change of citizenship also opens doors for Santiago to play for the Japanese national team.