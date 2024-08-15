^

Gilas goes up 4 spots in latest FIBA world rankings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 15, 2024 | 9:56pm
Gilas goes up 4 spots in latest FIBA world rankings
Gilas Pilipinas
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines rose by four spots in the FIBA rankings, the basketball federation said, about a month after Gilas Pilipinas stunned World No. 6 Latvia in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament. 

According to the FIBA rankings posted on August 10, Gilas is now No. 34 in the world. 

The Philippines is also currently the seventh best country in Asia behind World No. 7 Australia, No. 21 Japan, No. 22 New Zealand, No. 28 Iran, No. 29 Lebanon and No. 30 China.

It is also one spot ahead of No. 35 Jordan. 

Last month, Gilas came within two wins from the Paris Olympics after winning upsetting Latvia and securing a semifinal berth in a close loss to Georgia. 

They, however, lost to Brazil in the semifinals, ending their Paris dreams. 

The Filipinos’ stunner versus Latvia is their first win against a European squad since the 1960 Olympics. 

The Olympic world champion USA is currently the best team in the world. Serbia is second, followed by Germany, France and Canada. 

Spain, Australia, Argentina, Latvia and Lithuania round up the top 10. 

South Sudan is the only country that saw a double-digit leap in the rankings. It is now No. 23 from being No. 34, being the top country from Africa. 

South Sudan, which had a spirited run in the Paris Olympics, overtook Cote d’Ivoire, now ranked 31st.

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
