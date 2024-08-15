Youngsters shine in national swimming tryouts

MANILA, Philippines – Several swimmers stood out in the opening of the Philippine Aquatics Inc. 50 meter national sports trials at the Teofilo Yldefonso swimming pool in Manila on Thursday.

Riannah Coleman, a regular campaigner in the local swimming circuit, ruled the girls’ 14-15 50-meter breaststroke category with a winning time of 33.96 seconds.

This mark broke the 33.98 seconds Southeast Asian Age Group Qualifying Standard Time (QTS.)

She finished ahead of Krystal David and Jamaica Enriquez, who notched 34.69 seconds and 35.62 seconds, respectively.

“It feels so amazing because I sacrificed so much for this moment. I woke up at 2 am every day to practice before going to school. There's so much pressure on me but surprisingly I made it and I am so very happy with the results,” Coleman said.

Gian Santos also topped the boys’ 16-18 400-meter freestyle category with a time of 4:01.26, about six seconds higher than the 4:07.74 QTS in the age group.

He defeated Paolo Labanon (4:07.79) and Anton Della (4:17.70.)

Jaydison Dacuycuy and Enkmend Enkhmend went 1-2 in the boys’ 14-15 50 meter breaststroke division with 30.39 and 30.60 seconds, respectively.

Both broke the QTS time of 30.72 seconds.

Sebastian Marcelo finished third with 30.94 seconds.

Other gold medalists in their respective events are Behrouz Mojdeh in the boys 11-13 400-meter freestyle division (4:40.05); Aishel Evangelista (14-15, 4:18.27); Adrian Eichler (19-over, 4:07.01); Daniel Bumadella (boys’ 11-13 50-meter breaststroke division, 33.82); Joaquin Taguinod (16-18, 30.16); Jaeddan Gamilla (19-over, 28.34); Rielle Antonio (girls 11-13, 50-meter breaststroke division, 36.98); Arabella Taguinota (16-18, 34.14); Alyza Ng (19-over, 33.20); Makayla Petalvero (girls 11-13 400-m freestyle division, 4:53.57); Kyla Bulaga (14-15, 4:45.31), Jie Talosig (16-18, 4:40.93) and Mishka Sy (19-over, 4:41.29).

Olympian Kayla Sanchez did not participate on Thursday despite being listed in the 50-meter breaststroke division, citing fatigue.

The national trials will be used as the selection process for members of the national training pool for future competitions.