Filipino Olympians' Paris success drives Ilogon in ONE bid

MANILA, Philippines -- Following a historic medal haul by the Philippines in the Paris Olympics, mixed martial artist Moises Ilogon is aiming to continue the Filipinos’ success internationally with a win of his own in the ONE ring.

The Filipino will be fighting in ONE Friday Fights 74 this weekend in Bangkok, Thailand.

And with the recent success of double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, bronze medalist Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, Ilogon will try to replicate their success as he faces South Korea’s Lee Seung Chul in a three-round strawweight MMA bout.

"Seeing my fellow Filipinos achieve such incredible feats on the world stage is inspiring," the “Lion King” said.

"It motivates me to push harder and give my best in my upcoming fight."

The four-medal haul of the Philippines thus far has tied the country’s medal tally in the Tokyo Olympics.

And weightlifters John Ceniza, Vanessa Sarno and Elreen Ando are still yet to compete, along with golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina.

“Their success is a reminder of what we can accomplish with hard work and dedication,” he underscored.

“I’m inspired to give it my all and contribute to the pride of our country.”

Ilogon won his last match against South Korea’s Cho Joon Gun last year and he is gunning for back-to-back victories.

But it will be a difficult task with Lee holding a 7-1 win-loss record. All his victories came via finishes.

“I respect Lee’s skills and his reputation, but I’m focused on my own game plan and capabilities,” the 23-year-old fighter said.

“This is an opportunity for me to show that Filipino fighters can excel on any stage, against any opponent,” he added.